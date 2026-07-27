Jim Fulton takes helm as BCGOP appoints 3rd chairman in 2 years

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Buncombe County Republican Executive Committee on June 22 elected Jim Fulton as the new chairman of the Buncombe County Republican Party.

He replaces Roger Kumpf, who, on July 1, “stepped down to pursue new opportunities in the Republican Parry,” a BCGOP news release stated on June 30. Kumpf served as the local party’s chairman for about 11 months.

Prior to Kumpf’s partial term at the helm, Rondell Lance served as the BCGOP chairman for two or three months, effective June 20, 2025.

Lance cited personal reasons and the heavy, unexpected responsibilities of the role. He noted in a resignation news release that the weight of the position was more than he was able to bear — and had affected his faith, family and friends.

The term of a BCGOP chairman is two years.

Meanwhile, Fulton said of his elevation to party chairman, “I am honored by the confidence the Executive Committee has placed in me,” Fulton stated in the BCGOP release. “We have important work ahead of us, and I am excited to help deliver Republican victories this November, continue building a strong organization focused on engaging voters, and supporting our candidates.

“We are excited about the opportunities ahead and the work that remains to be done. Our goal is simple: unite Republicans, grow our grassroots efforts, and get voters to the polls this November.”

The BCGOP release added, “Fulton brings extensive leadership and organizational experience to the position.

“He previously served as deputy chair for precinct development and operations, where he helped strengthen the party’s grassroots infrastructure and expand precinct leadership throughout Buncombe County.

“He also brings a strong background in project management and organizational development, making him well-equipped to lead the party through the upcoming election cycle.

“The Buncombe County Republican Party also extends its sincere gratitude to outgoing Chairman Roger Kumpf for his service and leadership... and the organization wishes him continued success in those efforts.

“His dedication and commitment have helped position the party for future growth and success.”

With November quickly approaching, the BCGOP noted in the release that it “remains focused on the work ahead. Party leaders and volunteers are committed to growing the grassroots movement, strengthening precinct organizations, supporting Republican candidates, and ensuring Republican voters are informed, engaged, and ready to cast their ballots.

“The mission remains clear: get Republicans to the polls and secure Republican victories this November,” the release stated.