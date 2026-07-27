Etowah suspect indicted in alleged attack on female jogger at Bent Creek

Twitter From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A grand jury on July 6 indicted Dillon James Curtis, 29, of Etowah on felony charges of attempted kidnapping and second-degree kidnapping following an alleged attack on an outdoor content creator in the Bent Creek Experimental Forest in South Asheville. The reportedly terrifying ordeal unfolded in several stages as follows:. • The pursuit: On May 21, outdoor content creator Emily Sutherland of Asheville was finishing a 13-mile run in the Bent Creek area when she noticed a man following her in his vehicle. • The confrontation: The man, later identified as Curtis, parked his car on a trail, exited the vehicle and approached her on foot. He allegedly tried to punch Sutherland, tried to grab her phone to stop her from calling 911 and threatened to “knock me out and drag me into the woods.” The intervention: The assault reportedly was interrupted when two passing male mountain bikers stopped their truck and scared the suspect away, then drove Sutherland back to her car. The aftermath and arrest included the following details: • Social media warning: Sutherland detailed her terrifying experience on Instagram and Reddit, helping local authorities piece together the incident. • Initial charges: The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Curtis on May 23, initially charging him with misdemeanor assault on a female, false imprisonment, communicating threats, and interfering with emergency communications. • Felony escalation: After further investigation, deputies upgraded the charges to second-degree kidnapping, and an Asheville grand jury officially indicted Curtis on felony attempted kidnapping charges. Incarceration: Curtis is being held without bond in the Buncombe County Detention Center under Iryna’s Law, which aims to keep suspects of violent crimes in custody. • Defense context: Curtis’ mother has publicly stated to the Asheville Citizen Times that her son has suffered from severe, untreated psychiatric issues for more than a decade The “Comment Bubble” following a story on the indictment by the Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) incluced the following assertions: • JdWigman — “Never go anywhere without being armed always carry.” • gardenwitch — “He’ll get a slap on the wrist.” • WAVLNATIVE — “I bet that you voted Democrat, so why are you complaining?” • KellenHeller — “Literally looks like someone who would attack you on a trail.” • CFT1990 — “In this day and age, it is not safe for a woman to be out alone on a trail like that. Women need to find other places to exercise/jog where they can be better scene by everyone. Don’t put yourself in that situation.” • DomBostich9 — “Or train at the range and carry...easy solution.” • IreneB — ““Yes, an example of the state of affairs caused by the leaders and courts of Asheville. Residents here pay a lot of taxes of which much goes to the support of criminals suffering from mental health, and a calling for homeless to come to liberal, socialistic Asheville.” • Peqce100 — “A similar assault with abduction and murder happened there 20 or so years ago.” • Trump312...Harris226 — “If Graham Platner had a brother....” • DomBostich9 — “If Hunter Biden had a cousin....” • TrumperThumper — “If Donald Trump went to Bent Creek.....” • RETIRED — “A liberal judge will release this guy and he’ll be right back out there and hopefully the next victim is not raped and/or murdered. Just watch! And when he is, don’t complain! You elected these people! Wake up Asheville!” ILUVICE — “Asheville is batting a 1,000 when it comes to why you never vote for a Democrat. That’s, conservatively, 3 drivebyes. 1 murder , 1 kidnapping, and 1 Attack. In less than two weeks. Look up a real life example of Darwinism . Anyone who votes for a Democrat. Congratulations.” • DomBostich9 — “So, in Charlottesville, Va...there is the Rivanna River Trail... City leaders have allowed and encouraged a gargantuan encampment of bums, junkies, loonies and miscreants...Result is: far fewer people use the trail, and there was a recent rape there. Guess what Charlottesville has in common with the Asheville area?” • TrumperThumper— “It is surrounded by poorly educated MAGA voters?” DomBostich9 — “Try again.”

