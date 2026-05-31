Craggy Correctional Center to shut down, high living costs cited

Twitter From Staff Reports WOODFIN, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction is beginning to reduce operations at its Craggy Correctional Center in preparation for a closure later this summer, citing Asheville’s high cost of living as the reason, the NCDAC announced in a May 15 news release. “The prison’s population of about 250 incarcerated men will gradually transfer out to other state prisons over the next few months,” the release stated. “The 77 employees at Craggy CC will be offered positions at other NCDAC facilities or work locations in Western North Carolina. The agency does not expect to lay off any employees. “For many years, Asheville’s high cost of living has made it difficult for Craggy CC to recruit and retain employees who cannot afford to live in the county. “Since 2019, Craggy CC has closed its minimum-security unit and converted the remainder of the prison from medium to minimum custody, which requires fewer staff.” Further, the release asserted, “The prison has operated for the past two years with reduced staff at less than half of its full offender population. Despite great efforts, the prison has been able to hire only three correctional officers in the past two years. “Most of the staff commutes in from surrounding areas with lower living costs. There are hundreds of vacancies at other nearby state prisons in Western North Carolina that are available to be filled by Craggy CC staff,” the release concluded. Meanwhile, Asheville television station WLOS’ (News 13) “Comment Bubble” appearing after its May 15 story on the prison’s closing and included the following assertions: • JoePubliq — “What you have here is a two-fold issue. The first being that the state pays DOC employees nearly nothing and most often their annual “raise” is additional vacation time, while most facilities operate so short-handed that taking time off from work is almost forbidden. The second being the astronomical costs associated with living in or around TrAsheville.” • NoOne23 — “This is going to start happening with other places, public and private. Pay attention Asheville City Council and Buncombe County commissioners!!! Businesses will start leaving because they can’t keep people that can’t afford to live here. Better wages would probably help as well. But, for sure these days, if the justice system worked, they should have plenty of guests in the prison.” • NativeVibesNC — “State employee wages are not paid based on the cost of living. The only government jobs that think they should pay more than the private sector and state are the City of Asheville and Buncombe County for their employees.” • TheOracle — “Maybe convert it (the prison) into a homeless shelter.” • Dannyboy1 — “Ha! ha! Indeed.” • liberalcritic — “Good stuff.” • Trump312...Harris226 — “This place would make a fine ICE facility. Just a short drive up I-26 for the paddy wagons, after a day filled with fun, productive ICE raids in downtown Asheville! “Donald Trump, baby!! MAGA!” • liberalcritic — “Only 250 incarcerated men. Asheville alone should have put that many in there last year.”

