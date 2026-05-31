Twitter From Staff Reports SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Actor Bill Murray is headlining the 2026 BMW Charity Pro-Am June 1-7 here, joining as a featured celebrity to boost the tournament’s “real celebrity” revival. Organizers sought Murray for years, as his “Caddyshack” film fame and love for golf align perfectly with the event, which supports local Upstate nonprofits. Murray will play his June 4 round at the Country Club of Spartanburg and then June 5 at The Thornblade Club in Greer. Also, his Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers Band will play a concert at 9 p.m. June 6 of tournament week at 3’s Golf , 61 Villa Road, Greenville. Also, the iconic KC and the Sunshine Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. June 4 at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, as part of the Pro-Am.. Indeed, the KC and The Sunshine Band concert is billed as one of the main entertainment events during the tournament week. Meanwhile, Murray has lived in the Charleston area for more than a decade and has appeared in many high profile pro-am tournaments over the past several decades. Joining Murray at the tournament will be newcomers like baseball legend Roger Clemens and actors Patrick Warburton and Joel Murray, brother of Bill Murray. Also, “The Office” actor Brian Baumgartner will return, along with former USA soccer player Clint Dempsey, two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith, and former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw. As for Murray’s decision to relocate to a house he bought on Sullivan’s Island (a town and barrier island located in the Charleston, S.C., metropolitan area), he moved from New York City. He reportedly lives at Sullivan’s Island part-time. According to Wikipedia, Murray also owns homes in in Los Angeles; Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.; Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.; and Palisades, N.Y. Murray moved to the Sullivan’s Island “because he fell in love with the Lowcountry’s relaxed atmosphere, which offered a stark contrast to the pressures of Hollywood,” AI Overview noted, adding that “while he has lived there for years, his presence became deeply embedded in the local culture, making him a beloved, accessible figure in the community rather than just a celebrity resident” Following are other aspects of Murray’s life in the Charleston area: • A “true home:” Despite owning several homes, Murray has often described the Charleston area as his one true home, where he can blend in with the locals. • The “director of fun:” He is a part-owner of the Charleston RiverDogs, a minor-league baseball team. He often attends games at “The Joe,” where he holds the official title of “director of fun,” known for his in-game antics like signing autographs, taking tickets and leading cheers. • Local ventures: Murray is part-owner of other Charleston establishments, including the Rutledge Cab Company (a restaurant) and was previously involved with Harold’s Cabin. • Impromptu appearances: He is famous for “crashing” local events, including karaoke nights, engagement photo shoots and, in 2017, purchasing all the tickets for a local show at the Music Farm to hand them out to people in line. • Favorite spots: He is frequently spotted at local spots, such as Queen Street Grocery — where he orders a “Murray” crêpe named after him — and Kudu Coffee & Craft Beer. AI Overview added, “His presence is so ingrained in local lore that a ‘Bill Murray sighting’ is often considered a rite of passage for new Charleston residents, and a ‘Bill Murray Look-a-Like’ event is held annually on Jan. 1.

