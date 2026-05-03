From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Fox News’ April 25 report highlighting an alleged major m “decline” in Asheville, “reflects real, documented challenges regarding public safety, homelessness, and staffing shortages, though local reports suggest the situation is complex and part of a broader, ongoing urban struggle,” AI Overview noted on April 26.

Featured prominently in the Fox News report is Dr. Carl Mumpower, an Asheville native, well-known conservative, former city vice mayor and city councilman, a psychologist and a long-time columnist for the Asheville Daily Planet.

AI Overview added, “The report correctly identifies that residents and business owners have expressed concerns that the city has become less safe due to an increase in open drug use, homelessness, and a reduced police presence,.”

At the end of its analysis, AI Overview asserted, “In summary, the Fox News report is based on real concerns regarding the visible impact of homelessness and crime in downtown Asheville...

“However, it portrays a one-sided narrative that overlooks significant improvements in violent crime statistics in 2025 and active, ongoing efforts by local authorities to address these issues.”

Further assessing the Fox News report depicting Asheville as in serious decline, AI Overview stated the following:

“The April 2026 Fox News report on Asheville’s decline reflects a complex situation, accurately highlighting increased downtown public safety concerns and homelessness.

“However, this narrative contrasts with reports of a 24 percent decrease in citywide violent crime during 2025, and ongoing post-hurricane economic recovery efforts...

“The April 2026 Fox News report accurately highlighted a record 9.1 percent increase in Asheville’s homeless population and documented post-Hurricane Helene economic challenges, including a population decline.

“However, city officials note that while downtown challenges exist, violent crime trends show a 60 percent reduction in homicide rates from 2025.

Key findings supporting what AI Overview described as the “Decline Narrative” on Asheville, as reported by Fox News on April 25, include the following:

• Homelessness increase: The 2026 Point-in-Time survey found 824 people experiencing homelessness, a 9.1 percent increase from 2025, with 334 people living unsheltered.

• Police staffing shallenges: The Asheville Police Department has struggled with significant vacancies, with reports indicating 60 vacancies out of 232 authorized positions as of March 2026.

• Downtown safety concerns: Residents and business-owners have described downtown as “nasty, crazy, and scary,” with incidents of vandalism and open drug use, leading the city to launch a new “Downtown Plan” to increase patrols.

• Increased property crime: While violent crime decreased in 2025, property crime increased by 10 percent that year, driven by reporting of shoplifting and theft.

• Infrastructure issues: The city has faced significant, ongoing issues with water infrastructure and residential damage.

“However, the outlook is mixed,” AI Overview stated early April 27. “Some community leaders and observers maintain that because Asheville is still a highly desirable place to live and visit, it will eventually recover.”