Sen. Mayfield calls for hospital impact report at HCA stockholder meeting; her proposal fails

Twitter From Staff Reports ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A proposal calling for an impact report and for more transparency presented by state Sen. Julie Mayfield, D-Asheville, was presented to — and rejected by — HCA Healthcare, the owner of Mission Health’s Mission Hospital in Asheville, during the company’s annual stockholder meeting (held virtually) on April 23, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on April 24. “Would require the company to prepare a report assessing the impacts on communities of all of its hospital acquisitions in the last decade,” Mayfield said. She said the report would look at the number of physicians who have left since HCA Healthcare’s hospital acquisitions. It would also include what patients are saying about their care and examine nurse-to-patient ratios. Mayfield’s proposal noted that, in the seven years since HCA purchased Mission, the hospital has been flagged with four findings of “Immediate Jeopardy.”

News 13 added, “Mayfield’s proposal at the stockholders’ meeting didn’t pass, and she said she didn’t expect it to. “ News 13 added, “Mayfield’s proposal at the stockholders’ meeting didn’t pass, and she said she didn’t expect it to. “She said she wanted to bring awareness of these issues to the board of directors and investors. “Aaron Sarver, the campaign director for Reclaim Healthcare WNC, was also in the meeting as a shareholder. “‘We want more information and we want accountability and transparency from Mission and HCA, so we weren’t expecting it to pass, but hopefully this continues to apply pressure,” Sarver told News 13. “Mayfield says the only reason she bought shares was to make this proposal. She made the same proposal last year, and she says she’ll probably make the same proposal next year or something similar. “But she’s hoping things change enough next year. “‘The relationship that our community has with HCA could be in a very different place in a year, and if that were the case, I would have no reason to submit this again,’” Mayfield told the TV station. News 13 noted that it sought comment from Mission Health spokesperson Nancy Lindell, who sent back the following statement to the TV station: “With respect to the shareholder proposal presented by Senator Mayfield at today’s annual meeting, we are pleased that the preliminary voting report indicated significant shareholder support for the company’s position and that the proposal was not approved.” “HCA recommended voting against the proposal. Unfortunately, they feel like it’s in their best interest to not be transparent and accountable around things like nurse-to-patient staffing ratios,” Sarver told News 13. Lindell’s statement also said, in part, “In early February, CMS accepted our enhanced plan of correction and we are pleased with the progress we have made.” The following is Mission Health’s complete statement: “With respect to the shareholder proposal presented by Senator Mayfield at today’s annual meeting, we are pleased that the preliminary voting report indicated significant shareholder support for the Company’s position and that the proposal was not approved. We will file a Form 8-K with the SEC disclosing the final voting results. “In early February, CMS accepted our enhanced plan of correction, and we are pleased with the progress we have made. While Mission Hospital is recognized nationally for quality care, we understand the responsibility we have to the people of western North Carolina and strive for continual improvement. We remain committed to delivering high-quality care to our patients and communities.”

