HCA board urges shareholders to reject proposal for a full reporting on aftermath of Mission sale in 2019

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — HCA Healthcare’s board is urging shareholders to reject a proposal for a comprehensive report on the post-2019 sale impacts of Mission Hospital, citing it as unnecessary and burdensome.

The proposal, led by state Senator Julie Mayfield, seeks to address alleged declines in care, staffing shortages, and five “Immediate Jeopardy” citations since HCA’s acquisition, aiming to highlight risks.

Key details regarding the proposal and the situation at Mission Hospital:

• The proposal: Sponsored by Sen. Julie Mayfield, the proposal demands a report on the health, legal, and operational consequences of HCA’s acquisitions over the last decade, particularly focusing on the 2019 purchase of Asheville’s Mission Hospital.

• The board’s position: HCA’s board recommends a “no” vote, arguing that the company already provides sufficient information on quality and that the report is not necessary, despite acknowledging the proposal seeks to address concerns over the 2019 sale.

• Mission Hospital issues: Since the 2019 sale to HCA, Mission has received five Immediate Jeopardy citations—the most serious deficiency level—linked to patient deaths and violations of federal emergency care laws.

• Declining metrics: Reports indicate that staffing ratios at Mission dropped significantly, with patients experiencing, or witnessing, a sharp decline in care quality and safety, leading to intensified regulatory scrutiny.

• Shareholder context: While this proposal is expected to fail due to backing from major institutional investors, it seeks to gain the necessary 15 percent support for future consideration.

• Previous similar proposals: A similar proposal in 2025 failed to pass after the board also urged a “no” vote.

The annual shareholders meeting, where this will be addressed, is scheduled for April 23.