Twitter From Staff Reports ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority is claiming that "early bookings show that more visitors are expected in 2026," Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on Jan. 28. During a Jan. 28 meeting of the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, Explore Asheville's Ed Silver reported that his agency's data shows room nights booked for July through December are up 38 percent compared to 2025. (Explore Asheville is the marketing arm of the BCTDA, which collects hotel occupancy taxes.) In addition, as 2026 began, hotel occupancy for Asheville and Buncombe County was recorded at 63 percent, according to Silver, who is vice president of business development for Explore Asheville. To that end, News 13 noted, "While the hotel occupancy number is typically lower than ideal, officials say it's stronger than many comparable markets amid a nationwide decline in hotel bookings." Specifically, Silver asserted, "What you're seeing is that some of our comparables are struggling even more than we are. While 63 may not be a number to celebrate, it's good to see that we are 'comping' in many way stronger than some other markets." As for the Buncombe bookings, AI Overview noted, "This indicates a significant surge in, or 'accelerated early,' bookings for the latter half of 2026... "This, alongside a 63 percent occupancy rate at the start of 2026, signals a strong recovery for the area... "While the 38 percent jump refers to future bookings, overall 2025 occupancy was noted as slightly lower, yet still robust compared to other markets...." Regarding if tourists once again view Asheville and Buncombe County as an attractive destination, AI Overview stated the following: "Yes, tourists and travel experts are highly enthusiastic about Asheville and Buncombe County for 2026. The region is experiencing a strong resurgence following recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene, characterized by record-breaking booking data and global accolades" AI Overview also noted that "Travel + Leisure, a leading travel and leisure compnay, recently "named Asheville one of the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2026, citing its resilience and new cultural offerings." Meanwhile, it also was noted at the Jan. 28 meeting that the BCTDA approved $12.4 million for eight community projects. The largest investment — of $4 million — will be allocated to the Swannanoa Beacon Park project. Hotel occupancy tax funds also will support improvements at the John B. Lewis Soccer Complex and the Asheville Museum of Science.




