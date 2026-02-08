Mission Hospital placed in immediate jeopardy for third time in 2 years

Twitter From Staff Reports ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Mission Hospital in Asheville has been placed in immediate jeopardy — again. “This is the third immediate jeopardy designation from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in two years, which identifies issues that endanger patient safety, “Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) noted on Jan. 30. In a memo to employees obtained by the TV station, CEO Greg Lowe explained Mission Hospital plans to bring in an independent consultant, “who is an expert in hospital quality, to provide guidance and oversight to our hospital leadership team.” What’s more, Mission Hospital released the following statement about the most recent immediate jeopardy designation: “We have submitted extensive and comprehensive plans to CMS to resolve the deficiencies that were identified. Our collaboration with CMS has provided an opportunity to strengthen our processes and further enhance patient care. We have the resources and support from our organization to make the improvements identified. We take our responsibilities to the citizens of western North Carolina seriously, and our leadership, dedicated caregivers, and physicians remain focused on providing the best possible care.” The TV station added, “Mission Hospital has also promised to evaluate its grievance process, which Mission and CMS have agreed can be improved.” Meanwhile, News 13’s “Comment Bubble” that followed its story included the following assertions: • AVLChik — “We were all saddened when HCA took over. The employees and medical staff we know who work there are great. They often grumble about how the culture has changed. They feel spread thin with HCA. They believe they can not provide patient care that they once could before it went corporate. HCA does provide a high level of specialized care and we’re grateful to have a good hospital in the area, but worker morale is low.” • Lvett -— “HCA should leave. ‘For-profit’ means terrible treatment for patients and workers.” • terraformis — “Do not be fooled into thinking nonprofit is ‘for loss’... nonprofits often make more profit that for-profits. It’s a tax status, not a devotion to care.” • Mitchll — “I was recently seen at Mission Hospital. Went in Emergency Room on (a) Monday so sick with what turned out to be a really bad intestinal infection, and was treated worse than I have ever been... Never even made it to the back — to a room. Left in waiting room. Then sent home, telling me I had diarrhea. Two days later, (I) had to go back because I couldn’t stand up from being so weak. Once again sent home. On (that) Friday night, I returned and after I demanded to speak with a supervisor, I was admitted and then kept for four days because the infection could not be cured. Then sent home after receiving the worst care I had ever experienced. Now I’m at home and quarantined after Buncombe County notified me that I was in contact with the measles on the first trip to the hospital and sent home. The hospital didn’t want to tell me. So a lawyer is gonna be notified.” • AT.Me — “Sorry about that! Next time go to Advent. It’s way quicker to be admitted — and just up Hwy 26 at the Mtn. Home exit. ‘Feel better.’” • Crescent41 — “Same here, too. I laid on a gurney in (the) ER hallway for 2 hours. No one would help me and tell me when I will actually get HELP (for intestinal strangulation). Way worse pain then a kidney stone!” • Ang513 — “How many unnecessary deaths is it going to take before steps are taken to force HCA out?” • Kimmieee — “When will enough be enough? One time being in immediate jeopardy is one TOO MANY.” • Explainingtheotherside — “Josh Stein approved the sale of the hospital without approval of legal challenge in 2019 for $1.5 billion with a 10-year commitment to enforce concessions, charity obligations and independent monitoring. They have failed over and over. We should not fear dying from the hospital over dying from the disease. When will he do something?” • terraformis— “Are you aware of how many lawsuits Stein brought against HCA while AG? Are you aware that lawsuits do not happen overnight? Especially in N.C., a lawsuit can be delayed for quite a long time. The current AG is continuing those lawsuits. His opponent during the election wanted to drop many of those suits. The AG has to act within accordance of the law (I know that it doesn’t seem that way in D.C. right now, but it is so) and there was nothing that the AG could do to prevent the sale within his legal powers. If you want to blame someone, blame the CEO and the BOD. File some FOIA forms... You might be very surprised what you cannot find out — thanks to NDAs and other closed sessions and contracts.” • Joe.AVL — “I guess I’m the odd man out. Last fall, I suffered a heart attack in a remote area of the county. Life Flight (Network) hauled me to Mission, where I was treated by some really great people. Of course, I don’t remember the five hours of surgery, but they did something right, or I’d be taking the big dirt nap about now. Afterward, in CICU, I couldn’t have asked for better care. EVERYONE I encountered was simply outstanding. After CICI, I was moved again to begin the recovery process. Again, first-rate everything along the way. Big kudos to Mission.”

