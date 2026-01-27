From Staff Reports

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Phoenix-based U-Haul’s 2024/2025 data “shows North Carolina consistently ranks as a top destination, often No. 3 in the nation, attracting movers with better opportunities,” AI Overview noted on Jan. 11.

Based on its latest data, U-Haul noted in a Jan. 6 news release that North Carolina in 2025 trailed only Texas (No. 1) and Florida (No. 2) for the “highest net gain of one-way U-Haul customers”.

Also, in U-Haul’s 2025 data, “Asheville is recognized as the No. 4 top origin metro for intrastate moves within North Carolina, following Raleigh, Greensboro and Wilmington.”

Additionally, unlike in 2024, Asheville was specifically highlighted “as a notable growth market in 2025, showing significant in-migration...”

As for North Carolina, itr was in the top states for population growth in 2025, the annual U-Haul study pointed out.

“The cost of living remains relatively low in North Carolina compared to other places in the country,” U-Haul representative Jason Hardin stated in the release. “It’s a great place to raise a family. There is still a sense of community where people want to help each other.”

Meanwhile, North Carolina’s neighboring state, South Carolina, dropped from No. 1 in population growth in 2024 to No. 5 in 2025. This marks North Carolina’s third consecutive year as No. 3 in the nation for population growth.

In U-Haul’s 2025 Growth Index, South Carolina ranked as the No.5 state for net migration, a drop from its No. 1 spot in 2024... Greenville ranked No. 1 in South Carolina and among the top 10 growth cities nationally according to reports on the 2025 data.”

The U-Haul’s latest data showed “Myrtle Beach (S.C.) ranking third among U.S. growth cities, showing continued strong appeal in the Palmetto State despite national shifts, with Texas taking the top state spot for 2025,” AI Overview stated.

“Charleston (S.C.) also performed well, appearing on the list of top growth metros,” AI Overview noted. “Charleston was ranked as the No. 7 growth metro in the nation.”