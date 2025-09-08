Twitter From Staff Reports ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville is closer than ever to realizing a new large-scale arts and entertainment facility, a City of Asheville press release stated on Aug. 28.. To that end, AI Overview noted, “Plans for a new Asheville arts and entertainment center call for a 2,500-seat facility. This would be a replacement for the aging Thomas Wolfe Auditorium...” The city’s release added, “The city has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ATG Entertainment for predevelopment work to create a public-private partnership in the central business district, “ The release then quoted Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer as saying, “Large events that bring together both visitors and residents have become an important part of Asheville’s recovery, not just economically, but as a way to reconnect our community. “A new performing arts and entertainment space has the potential to support our vibrant creative culture, uplift local businesses, and create good jobs for people across the region. This partnership gives the city an opportunity to thoughtfully explore a public-private project that could honor Asheville’s unique character while helping shape a more inclusive and resilient future for all,” Manheimer noted. The city release added, “Unlike past exploratory efforts, this step commits both partners collaborating toward a definitive long-term agreement to create a transformational cultural and economic investment. Tropical Storm Helene has also afforded the opportunity to explore unique funding, such as Economic Development Administration grants under their disaster recovery program. city staff are currently exploring these grant programs, with the intent to apply if the final project meets federal grant requirements.” The city release also stated that “this federal program offers grants to support the restoration of economic activity and long-term economic growth in disaster-impacted communities and regions. “The city and ATG are formally moving this project from a long-desired vision to a plan of action. This agreement marks the start of planning, economic and cultural impact analysis, business modeling, workforce assessment, and venue configuration studies, laying the groundwork for a financially sustainable facility with a proven, internationally respected events partner that will serve our community for decades.” The release quoted Lori Hotz, CEO of ATG Entertainment North America, as saying, “We are delighted for the opportunity to better explore the Asheville market in conjunction with the City of Asheville, ArtsAVL, and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority to determine if Asheville will be added to our growing portfolio.” Further, the release stated, “The city and ATG anticipate receiving drafts of the first set of studies, and initial stakeholder engagement will be underway before the end of the calendar year. “Since 2005, the city has conducted numerous studies related to entertainment facilities in the central business district,” the release stated. “Multiple public and stakeholder engagement sessions related to the topic have taken place over the years, and this engagement will be updated as part of the pre development process. Engagement updates will be informed, in part by lessons and information gathered through the Arts Recovery Plan, a project currently underway and led by ArtsAVL.”

