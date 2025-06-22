UNCA dean loses her job after admitting to secretive DEI push

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE — Megan Pugh, the dean of students at the University of North Carolina Asheville, “has been removed after admitting to secretly pushing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies,” Breitbart.com reported on June 3.

“‘I mean we probably still do anyway… but you gotta keep it quiet,’ Pugh told an undercover journalist in a video released by Accuracy in Media,” Breitbart stated.

Also, the (now-former) UNCA dead was quoted as saying, ““I love breaking rules.” (Breitbart bills itself as “a syndicated news and opinion website providing continuously updated headlines to top news and analysis sources,” while Accuracy in Media bills itself as “an American non-profit conservative news media watchdog founded in 1969 by economist Reed Irvine.”)

Pugh’s comments “were videotaped after the North Carolina System Board of Governors voted to virtually ban controversial DEI practices and pivot to ‘institutional neutrality,’” Breitbart noted.





Breitbart added: “The video also shows Pugh agreeing when asked if ‘breaking rules’ is ‘why y’all kind of spread it out and stuff?"’





To that, Pugh stated, “Part of it is that, part of it is just because we don’t have a dedicated office for it anymore, it’s easier to maintain... Until more or less they get mad at us, but they haven’t done it yet.”





Further, Breitbart reported, “She responded affirmatively when asked if the school administration was generally supportive of the ways that DEI is still being implemented at the university.”





Meanwhile, a UNCA spokesperson said the school is “aware of a video in which an employee makes comments implying that the University does not comply with UNC System policies or legal requirements and supports employees disregarding such obligations.





"These remarks do not represent the practices of UNC Asheville. The University remains firmly committed to upholding all UNC System policies as well as federal and state laws, both in principle and in practice.





” The university said that the “individual is no longer employed at the university.





“The University will undertake a comprehensive review to reinforce expectations and ensure all employees are aligned with applicable laws and policies,” the statement added.





In a separate report on Fox News on June 3, the network noted that “when Pugh was asked if the school was ‘supportive’ of the ways DEI is still being implemented, Pugh says, ‘M’hm’ and answers in the affirmative.





“The undercover investigator asks Pugh about 'implicit bias training' and Pugh explains that they haven’t taught that since the ‘spring’ because the school administrators have been specifically opposed to that in a way that ‘I don’t enjoy.’





“Diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives have been the subject of heated opinions of praise and rebuke.





“Despite that, Pugh explains her openness and ‘intention’ to implement that sort of training under a ‘broader banner,’” Fox News noted.