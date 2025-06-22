From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE — Buncombe County’s $433.1 million budget for the next fiscal year — including a property tax rate increase — was approved on June 3, Asheville television station WLOS reported later on June 3.

“One month ago (in May), Buncombe County Manager Avril Pinder proposed a budget worth $435 million in operating costs,” News 13 noted. “That included a proposed property tax increase of 3.26 cents. That would’ve raised the total to 55.02 cents per $100 in property value...

“After hours of discussion during the (June 3) evening,” the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners “made a few changes to the proposed budget,” reducing operating costs to $433.1 million, News 13 stated.

In the aftermath, AI Overview noted that, “for fiscal year 2025-26, Buncombe County’s property tax rate will be 54.66 cents per $100 of assessed value. This is an increase of 2.9 cents compared to the previous year. “

The AI Overview breakdown includes: current rate, 51.76 cents per $100; proposed increase: 3.26 cents; final rate: 55.02 cents per $100; budgeted amount, $433.1 million for operating costs, estimated impact, a $130.40 increase annually for a $400,000 home.