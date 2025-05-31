UNCA posts signs in its urban forest area stating: UNC Asheville property and Not designated for public use

Twitter From Staff Reports ASHEVILLE A new sign has been posted by UNC Asheville â€œadvising the public to keep out of a wooded area in the Five Points neighborhood of North Asheville, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on May 12. The sign reads that the area is UNC Asheville property and is not designated for public use. The sign also states: The property contains hazards, including: unstable and fallen trees, risk of falling branches, [and] uneven terrain. A UNCA spokesperson provided the following statement regarding the new sign: Not designated for public use means we do not intend for the property to be used by the general public. Unlike the actively maintained areas of campus, the wooded area presents natural hazards and safety risks. The University is not actively prohibiting entrance onto the property, but it is not a public forum. Therefore, public gatherings or events in the area are not permitted, and we do not approve requests to use the space for a gathering or event. News 13 noted, The university has designated the land as part of its Millennial Campus property and is exploring options for its future use. Residents who have used the woods for walking have launched a ˜Save the Woods" campaign, urging UNC Asheville not to develop the property. In February, UNCA students and worried community members protested over the possibility of losing a 45-acre campus green space at the university. A digital petition called Protect the UNCA Urban Forestâ€ also has over 12,000 signatures, as of May 12. News 13s Comment Bubble appearing after its story included the following opinions: SallySamsara It is SUCH a farce that UNCA gets to greenwash themselves as a ˜Tree Campus", as a "Bee Campus" and as a ˜Green Campus" and blather on about "environmental resilience", when the Admin can't wait to plow and pave over a rare 45-acre urban forest of mature 100-year-plus trees and an ecosystem that supports bees, owls, hawks, woodpeckers, box turtles, etc. For yet another hotel? One that gets no state tax? All those designations need to be revoked as false advertising to prospective students. UNCA has lost its way. NormalI question the educational value of UNCA when they have to warn students about the hazards found in undeveloped woodlands. >bears do what in these woods?!!? WAVLNATIVE It's probably not the bears, but the bused-in guests via city council! UNCA is a very liberal university and, besides, look at what council wanted to do with McCormick Field? Kick out baseball and turn it into a homeless camp! That is who we have running Asheville and everyone wonders where the tourists went! Doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure that one out! When they (council members) get voted out, Asheville will finally get it right! mrniceguy We may not like it, but property-owners have the right to do what they want with their property, This means they can use, sell or even dispose of their property, as they see fit.

Reliable4598 It's a public university. Our tax dollars support that university. We have a say. mrniceguy No, you really don't. Did you have a say in all the other wasted tax dollars DOGE found ? Neither did I. Estimated Savings: $170B. Combination of asset sales, contract/lease cancellations and renegotiations, fraud and improper payment deletion, grant cancellations, interest savings, programmatic changes, regulatory savings, and workforce reduction. Johnd18 Even if it's private property? mrniceguy Yes. Johnd18 What if s private? Shinymica And just like that, all are not welcome. WLB292 Maybe they build some of those cheap-looking homes.

