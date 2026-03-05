From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — N.C. Department of Transportation officials “expressed shock after Costco withdrew its proposal for a new store in Asheville/Enka without discussing the required Traffic Impact Analysis or mitigation measures,” AI Overview reported March 1, citing a recent article appearing on the Asheville Watchdog website.

After receiving $500,000-plus in traffic improvement recommendations, the developer withdrew, Asheville Watchdog pointed out, citing confirmation of the move by NCDOT Division 13 Engineer Tim Anderson.

Key details regarding the situation include:

• No discussion: NCDOT stated that it received a request for a meeting on Feb. 13, but never had “any sort of discussion” on the TIA before the developer withdrew on Feb. 17.

• Traffic concerns: The TIA showed potential for dangerous, long-term queuing on the Interstate 40 exit ramp.

• Project withdrawal: The project developer cited increased costs, scope and timelines as reasons for withdrawing the application.

• Missed opportunity: NCDOT said its door is still open to discuss the required-but-deemed-reasonable modifications.

NCDOT defended its role in the Costco application withdrawal in Asheville to clarify that it did not reject the project, but rather required necessary traffic safety improvements due to a projected 16,000 additional daily trips on an already congested Smokey Park Highway.

NCDOT expressed surprise, stating they requested a meeting to discuss these, but Costco withdrew without discussion.

To that end, AI Overview noted on March 1:

“The North Carolina Department of Transportation defended its actions following Costco’s withdrawal of its Asheville application primarily to counter claims that its infrastructure requirements were ‘overly burdensome’ or the sole cause of the project’s failure.”

Regarding the safety mandates, NCDOT officials stated the requested road improvements were essential for public safety. A Traffic Impact Analysis showed the project would add 16,000 daily trips to Smokey Park Highway, which already handles 29,000 vehicles, potentially causing dangerous backups onto Interstate 40.

The estimated $500,000 in specific road improvements requested of Costco by NCDOT included the following:

• Dual left-turn lanes: A new dual left-turn lane from Smoky Park Highway across the bridge onto Enka-Heritage Parkway including a new signal head and adjusted timing.

• Dedicated right-turn lane: A 100-foot dedicated right-turn lane for the I-40 East on-ramp.

• Off-ramp conversion: Converting the I-40 West off-ramp into a free-flowing right turn with an additional lane extending past Acton Circle.

• Internal site design: City staff requested reduction of vehicular travel lanes from 12 to 11 feet and a 12-foot multi-use path in place of standard sidewalks and bike lanes to reduce paved width.

“Both NCDOT and the City of Asheville have since reached back out to Costco to reopen discussions and find a compromise on these requirements,” AI Overview stated on March 1.



