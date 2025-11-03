Asheville will not pursue proposed social district, city officials corroborate

From Staff Reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville officials announced on Oct. 16 “that they will not be pursuing a downtown social district that was previously proposed,” Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on Oct. 16.

On Oct. 14, “Asheville City Council members convened to address a proposed event-based social district program, one that would focus specifically on events in the South Slope area downtown. The social district could have also changed the alcohol sales model for 2026 events,” News 13 noted.

At the Oct. 14 meeting, council members decided they would revisit the proposal at council’s meeting on Nov. 18.

Howevr, in an Oct. 16 press release, city officials said the proposal would no longer be pursued, but other efforts will be made to help the community continue its recovery after Hurricane Helene.

Mayor Esther Manheimer released the following statement on the proposal:

“Revitalizing our local economy after Helene is crucial for community health and recovery. However, this must be carefully balanced with ensuring a high quality of life for all residents. During the October 14 council meeting, it became evident that a social district fails to achieve this delicate balance as an activation strategy, and therefore, it will not be pursued at this time.”

A separate proposal that would bring a new amendment to the city’s temporary noise ordinance will be discussed again at the council’s Nov. 18 meeting.

News 13’s “Comment Bubble” that followed its story include the following assertions:

• Liberalsareweak101 — “As previous discussed the homeless designated downtown Asheville a social drinking, drug and bathroom area years ago.

“Address that — and then you can actually say you accomplished something.”

• ATruthTeller — “In an Oct. 16 press release, city officials said the proposal would no longer be pursued, but other efforts will be made to help the community continue its recovery after Hurricane Helene. Sure...from this relentlessly anti-business city council. Color me skeptical....”