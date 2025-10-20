Crime statistics’ accuracy? ‘It’s all relative,’ FOP official asserts

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Regarding a question from the Daily Planet about whether the Asheville Police Departent’s recently released crime statistics are accurate, local FOP official Rondell Lance noted there are many variables involved and that “it’s all relative” and that one should take everything “with a grain of salt.” Lance’s comments on the latest APD crime statistics were made during an Oct. 11 telephone interview with the Daily Planet. Lance, an Asheville native and the long-time president of the Asheville area Fraternal Order of Police, is retired and now serves as the chairman of the local FOP’s Legislative and Communications Committee. Before discussing the crime statistics, Lance said he would like to say a few words about outgoing Asheville Police Chief Mike Lamb, who also is an Asheville native. Lamb recently announced plans to retire in December, after 28 years with the APD, working his way up from the bottom to the top. “Mike Lamb?” Lance asked, rhetorically. “I think he done a tremendous job” as APD chief. “He’s a great person. He deserves his retirement with his family... From what I’ve seen, he’s gotten it to the level where people want to work at the (Asheville) Police Department now. I also think Asheville City Council has ‘seen the light’” in aspiring to have a fully staffed police unit — largely thanks to Lamb’s persuasive efforts. As for the Daily Planet’s question about whether the APD’S crime statistics are accurate, Lance said, “There’s so much more that goes into it. I think, overall, with what the city has in employees — with fewer people in the city and (Buncombe) county working in law encorcement... it’s all relative.” When pressed further on the matter by the Daily Planet, Lance said, “Most officers, when they hear that (the latest crime statistics)... It is done above the officer’s head... The metrics that they use... most officers, as long as crime is not” obviously raging... “we never paid attention to all that stuff. We took it with a grain of salt” — and he suggested the citizenry would be well advised to do the same. “I’d first say you’d have to take what they say as a fact. Chief Lamb and the men and women of the police department have done a great job to help the crime stats decrease.. I do know they’ve been out in the community a lot more,” which deters criminals. After a pause, again on the topic of the latest statistics showing violent crime dropping in the city for the past two years, Lance asserted, “Well, that’s good that it’s down... A lot of times, crime, you see the statistics... It doesn’t mean that crime is gone. ..You could have had eight murders last year and only four this year,” but that is still too many murders. Also, regarding the APD’s crime report, he said, “That’s just a metric, saying that crime numbers have dropped.” Given recent news reports raising concerns arising over crime statistics possibly being manipulated to look good in Chicago and Portland, Ore., Lance said, “I don’t think the APD does that. I know Chief Lamb. He’s a straight-shooter...” Could the crime statistics be inaccurate because the APD is severely short-staffed, resulting in fewer arrests? the Daily Planet asked. “That could be a factor,” Lance replied. “If you don’t have as many officers out there to catch people committing crimes,” then there will be fewer arrests. He also worried about the possibility that some officers with the APD and Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office might be less enthusiastic about making needed arrests because they are frustrated by the “laxness” of the Buncombe District Attorney’s 0ffice and the local court system in simply dismissing so many — in his eyes — legitimate cases. (Buncombe’s DA is Todd M. Williams, who in April announced a “preference” not to run for re-election again in 2026.) Lance reiterated that there has been “no change with our DA (in his dropping cases) and lenient judges. Cases are routinely dismissed. They (the court system) are dropping lots of charges to get down to the lesser charge. They’re trying not to put people in jail,” at least in part to qualify for a $1 million-plus McArthur Foundation annual grant that rewards localities that can show they aim to reduce the use of jails and prisons by focusing on alternatives to incarceration. “That’s not the case in (adjoining) Henderson County and Hendersonville,” Lance asserted. “There, they’ve got a great DA who doesn’t put up with anything from lawbreakers. (Henderson County DA) Andrew Murray is tough on crime and there, you’ve got to follow the law” — in sharp contrast to the Buncombe court system. Speaking generally, Lance then noted, “Just the police’s presence (anywhere) can be a great deterrent” to preventing crime. “I hope the city (Asheville) knows it needs the police. If you want to have a successful tourist city, you need the police.” Lance said in concluding the interview.

