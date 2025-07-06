BCGOP chairman resigns his post early; acting chair named until successor selected

Twitter From Staff Reports ASHEVILLE — Rondell Lance, the chairman of the Buncombe County Republican Party, on June 20 resigned his post to the party’s County Executive Board, a press release from the party announcd on June 23. In the aftermath, Gloria Michael, chairwoman of the Executive Board, was named by the board as the BCGOP’s acting chairwoman, which is a temporary position, as per the BCGOP’s Plan of Organization. As for Lance’s resignation, the release stated, “This marks a significant moment for our organization... Rondell carried the responsibilities of leadership with commitment and gave generously of his time and energy. He has served with dedication and heart, and we are deeply grateful for his contributions to the Buncombe County GOP. “We extend our sincere thanks for his service and wish him the very best as he enters this new chapter of his life. Our board remains committed to working diligently to strengthen our party and ensure conservative victories in 2026.” “A special meeting of the County Executive Committee will be held for the purpose of conducting a formal election for chair,” the release stated. “As required by the Plan of Organization, a public notice of this meeting will be issued at least ten (10) days in advance. One‑third of the Executive Committee membership shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business, and proxy voting is not permitted,” the BCGOP release stated “The official election date will be communicated to voting members as soon as one is set... “The work of our party continues. We remain focused on building strength for the 2026 election cycle and advancing conservative leadership across Buncombe County,” the BCGOP release concluded. In a June 20 release, addressing “fellow Republicans,” Lance stated the following: “First. thank you for your support to the Buncombe County GOP and thank you for your support for me as chair of the party. “It has been an experience to which I was not suspecting or ready for. I did not realize the many varied aspects and responsibilities associated with the chairmanship. “There are so many talented people that work hard everyday to keep and to move the party forward. I am so amazed at the diligent workers and their daily efforts and dedication to the party. “The clubs, precinct workers, office staff, fundraising crew, Board of Elections people, candidates, social media eorkers — all working tirelessly to achieve victory and conservative agenda for Buncombe County. “As for me, I have decided that I am not the person to lead the party any longer. The weight of responsibility laid upon the chair is more than I am willing or able to bear. It has affected the three things most precious to me, my faith (church), family and friends. “I apologize for not fulfilling my term but I have such great peace in my heart in making this decision to step down. God knows my heart and has assured me I am making the right decision for my life. “I have no ill will toward anyone, no bitterness or dislikes. No one person or situation influenced my decision. It was truly made for my peace of mind and happiness. I have nothing but love for everyone and the party. “May God Bless your continued effort and fight — as true conservative Republicans.”

