Daily Planet to change its publishing schedule in June, July for holiday

Attention Daily Planet readers:

To accommodate holiday schedules for the Daily Planetâ€™s staff, the newspaper will change its publishing dates â€” and skip an edition â€” in June and July.

The June and July schedule of editions of the Daily Planet will be as followsâ€

â€¢ June 18 â€¢ July 02 â€¢ July 23

With the July 23 edition, the newspaper will revert to its biweekly (every other Wednesday) publishing schedule, and the next edition will be Aug. 6.

The Daily Planet, running 24/7, usually skips an edition during the two slowest news periods of the year â€” around July 4 and around Jan. 1.