UNCA says it has no intention to develop the Botanical Garden

From Staff Reports





ASHEVILLE — The University of North Carolina Asheville and the Asheville Botanical Garden “share a longstanding relationship centered on education and community engagement,” UNCA announced in a March 25 press release as follows:

“Since 1960, the University has allowed the independent nonprofit to steward the vibrant Botanical Garden site, which showcases native plants of the Southern Appalachian region and serves as a living classroom and urban destination for students, educators, and the broader public.

“While the Garden property lies within the boundary of the University’s designated Millennial Campus, the University has no intention of developing or altering the Botanical Garden site.

“UNC Asheville and the Asheville Botanical Garden are currently engaged in positive and productive conversations to extend the existing lease and deepen the collaborative relationship between our institutions.

“Both parties are committed to ensuring that the Botanical Garden remains protected, thriving, and open to the community for generations to come.”