1 day after Buncombe labeled ‘sanctuary,’ N.C. House passes ICE bill

Twitter From Staff Reports ASHEVILLE — Just one day after U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., “labeled Buncombe County one of nine counties in the state he considers ‘sanctuary jurisdictions,’ the North Carolina House passed a GOP-backed bill April 30 that seeks to bolster state law forcing sheriffs to work more closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” the Asheville Citizen Times reported on May 8. “If passed into law, House Bill 318 would nearly double the number of charges that require local law enforcement to ask about a person’s immigration status,” the ACT noted, adding, “This is typically the exclusive jurisdiction of the federal government, according to immigration attorney Jacob Oakes with Pisgah Legal in Buncombe County. “The bill comes soon after two others — one ratified into law in December — brought by Republican lawmakers in the state House and Senate to aid President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. “The expansion would include all felony charges, protective order violations, any impaired driving offense and additional misdemeanor charges, including battery of a pregnant woman and sex offenses, according to the bill.” Further, the ACT stated that “the bill builds on a law enacted last year by requiring local law enforcement notify ICE within two hours of the person’s scheduled release if they had been held under a temporary detainer request. It also triggers the 48-hour ICE hold policy to begin only after a detainee would otherwise be released from custody, rather than when the ICE detainer is received. “The bill adds additional burden on judicial officials — a judge or magistrate — to attempt to determine the defendant’s legal status after their arrest. If they cannot confirm the defendant is a legal resident or citizen, the judicial official must order a query to ICE and set a two-hour hold on the defendant,” the newspaper reported. The ACT noted, “If ICE has not issued a detainer or administrative warrant by the end of the two hours, the defendant will be released based on their terms and conditions of release. “Buncombe County’s three House representatives, Rep. Eric Ager, Rep. Lindsey Prather and Rep. Brian Turner, all Democrats, voted against the bill that passed with a 70-45 vote. “Oakes pointed out that these types of bills force local law enforcement to do more work while not receiving additional money to house detainees longer. It also purports to make areas safer, while some argue it makes the community less safe by causing a “chilling” effect on immigrant communities, Oakes was quoted as saying by the newspaper. “It makes it less likely that they’re going to call law enforcement in the first place if they have been the victim of a crime,” Oakes told the ACT, adding that immigrants are more likely to be victims of crime than they are to be perpetrators.

