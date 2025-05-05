Twitter From Staff Reports FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Asheville, N.C., recently was ranked No 8 on Livability.com’s Top 10 list of 2025 best places to live in the Southeast, the Asheville Citizen Times reported on April 18. However, in the same study, Greenville, S.C., once again topped Asheville, as Liveability.com rated Greenville at No. 6, in a tie with Durham, N.C. To that end, Liveability.com’s study stated, “Those who move to Greenville ― a city of 79,420 that’s tucked at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and ranks high in our environmental category ― will appreciate that this is a region that prizes the outdoors, hooking adventure seekers with nearby waterfall hikes, sparkling lakes and standout state parks like” Paris Mountain State Park. (“Livability.com is owned and operated by Journal Communications, which is a Franklin, Tenn.-based publisher,” AI Overview noted. “Journal Communications publishes over 100 custom magazines for chambers of commerce, economic development agencies and corporations.”) As for Asheville (population 95,376), Livability.com cited the city’s mountain setting, vibrant culture and thriving arts scene as key factors in its Top 10 finish. The city also scored well in environment, amenities and education categories. Only mid-size cities with populations between 75,000-500,000 were considered for the list. According to Livability.com, “that’s the sweet spot in size for getting plugged in, finding your people and feeling at home fast.” Similarly, only cities with median home values of $500,000 or less were considered. In this year’s analysis, Asheville ranks No. 8 throughout all Southeastern towns considered. Asheville placed among the top 10 best cities for livability in the Southeast according to Livability.com, ranking at No. 8 with a 699 out of 1,000 possible points - and there was plenty of data to back up this ranking. “Nestled in a beautiful setting, surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains, the city is a picture-perfect paradise,” Livability.com writers said of Asheville. “Plus, there’s a fun and funky vibe here, with eclectic shops and galleries (in a walkable downtown!), trend-setting independent restaurants, a top-notch craft beer scene, art deco architecture and festivals that celebrate anything and everything.” Livability.com also includes the following data in its study of Asheville: • Average Commute - 18 minutes • Median Home Value - $407,100 • Median Household Income - $103,704 • Total Population - 97,470 • Median Property Tax - $2,503 • Median Monthly Rent - $1,146 • Things to do in Asheville Though Asheville is still recovering from the effects of Tropical Storm Helene, Livability.com called the city a “resilient place,” with a tight-knit community that has “only grown closer” in the aftermath of the storm. With this in mind, the website reminds the public that, as one of the town’s biggest industries is tourism, planning a trip is one way to help the community recover. Here’s what writers suggest for a visit to Asheville: • Classic favorites such as the Biltmore Estate and Folk Art Center. • Cultural celebrations such as Hola, a festival highlighting Latin culture, and the annual Goombay Festival to celebrate the African diaspora and Asheville’s African American community. • Small theater shows and larger events at venues, such as the Wortham Center. • Historical spots, such as Thomas Wolfe’s childhood home.

