Buncombe staff told to seek more budget cuts to cover deficit from Helene. $13.1 million revenue shortfall unveiled.

ASHEVILLE — The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners — during a budget work session on April 22 – directed its staff to identify potential budget cuts to help manage the financial difficulties stemming from Helene, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on April 24 According to Lillian Govus, the director of communications and public engagement for Buncombe County Government, one of the challenges in the post-Helene landscape is the significant loss of property tax base due to more than 9,000 damaged buildings. "As of January 2025, the county's property tax collection rate is at 95.82 percent, which is down for 2024's rate of 96.1 percent," News 13 quoted Govus as saying. The county's revenue projections for fiscal 2025 show shortfalls compared to budget in the following areas: • Property tax: minus-$5.2 million • Intergovernmental fees: minus-$0.4 million • Local option sales tax: minus-$2.2 million • Sales and services: minus-$0.9 million • Other revenues: minus-$4.4 million As a result, News 13 noted, "the county is looking at a $13.1 million revenue shortfall. The revenue projection was based on an assessment conducted in April 2025. "Govus said that as the fiscal year 2026 budget continues to come into focus, commissioners and staff have made adjustments to the proposed expenditures and received updated projections for revenues." The TV station then quoted Govus as saying, "To save money, the county will not be adding any new positions, is recommending reduced vehicle purchases and more. Commissioners directed staff to look at pausing some community investments and initiatives while continuing to work with outside partners to identify additional savings, as the budget continues to evolve ahead of its' adoption in June." Below is a list of upcoming meetings: • May 2 — Education and fire districts (work session) • May 20 — Public hearing on recommended budget • June 3 — Budget adoption.




