The Inn at Altamont proposal gets pushback from planners and public

From Staff Reports TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — The proposed Inn at Altamont on nearby Paris Mountain hit another snag —and is facing more pushback — after its request for annexation and rezoning during an April 24 public hearing jammed City Hall with vocal opponents of the project. Even worse for the developers, the Travelers Rest Planning Commission on April 24 voted 5-1 to recommend against the developers' request for rezoning and annexation for the project. . Next, the matter will be considered by Travelers Rest City Council at 6 p.m May 15 in Travelers Rest City Hall at 125 Trailblazer Drive, where council will decide whether to accept the recommendation of the planners not to annex and rezone the property for the boutiquie hotel. "A passionate crowd packed Travelers Rest City Hall on Thursday (April 24), all for the public hearing of the Inn at Altamont. Developers are requesting to annex an environmentally sensitive district on Paris Mountain into Travelers Rest and rezone to accommodate the hotel," Greenville television station WYFF reported on April 25. "Head developer Krut Patel, CEO of the Divine Group, said "the proposed luxury hotel would include 150 rooms and feature a rooftop bar, a pool, and a spa. He said the property would also feature protected natural land for hikers and wildlife. "Patel presented to the public — and highlighted — traffic studies and environmental surveys, claiming the hotel would have a negligible impact." WYFF quoted Patel as saying, "We were very thoughtful in making sure that the project we bring is something that could conform to the surrounding environment, and be good stewards to our space." One common complaint was that the hotel would increase fire risk for the surrounding area. "'The park, once it catches on fire, is gone. You're not going to stop. You can have another table rock. You've got lots of houses up there and everything just kind of burned to the ground. Period. You can't let it burn out that table rock. You've got to stop it,' said Tim Edge, who lives along Paris Mountain," WYFF noted.