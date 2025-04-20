Immediate evacuation ordered at Cascades Mtn. Resort. Fire code violations cited that (allegedly) present an immediate safety hazard; residents displaced.

From Staff Reports

HENDERSONVILLE — The City of Hendersonville “ordered an immediate evacuation and shutdown” of the Cascades Mountain Resort at 201 Sugarloaf Road here on April 11 morning “due to numerous and persistent fire code violations,” according to AI Overview.

“This order came after the hotel owner failed to address the issues over many months, according to the fire marshal (Nate Young),” AI Overview added.

After citing the fire code violations, the city order stated:

“As a result, an immediate evacuation order is hereby issued for the entire premises of Cascades Mountain Resort, including, but not limited to, guest rooms, conference facilities, restaurants, and any other areas within the property. The evacuation is mandatory and must be completed immediately....”

In the aftermath, Michael Lee Absher, who was born and raised in Hendersonville and bills himself as “advocate for youth at risk or homeless,” posted the following on Facebook at 12:20 p.m. April 11:

“As of 9:00 this morning (April 11), Cascades Mountain Resort at 201 Sugarloaf Road has been officially closed by order of the City of Hendersonville Fire Marshal due to multiple serious fire code violations that present an imminent safety hazard.”

“Guests and residents are NOT permitted to stay on the property. However, individuals may retrieve their personal belongings under supervision.

“This morning (April 11), several agencies responded on-site to assist those affected...

“We recognize that many individuals and families will need continued support and shelter. We have already reached out to Pisgah Legal Services and local hotels to explore emergency housing and assistance options...”

Meanwhile, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on April 13 that the hotel manager confirmed CMR’s closure “before threatening the station to call the police,” while acknowledging “that the city shut down the hotel due to faulty and inoperable smoke alarms, among other things.

“The manager says the hotel is now under ‘renovation’ and, on Monday, April 14, staff will begin work to resolve the issue,” the TV station reported.

In the “comment bubble” after News 13’s story — as of 7:30 a.m. April 14 — was the following:

