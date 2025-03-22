Asheville-based Mission rated as N.C.’s best hospital in 3-way tie

Twitter From Staff Reports ASHEVILLE — Asheville’s Mission Hospital made No. 1 on the 2025 list of North Carolina’s best hospitals, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on March 5 In the Business North Carolina ranking, Mission tied with Duke University Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh for the top spot. In response to the ranking, Greg Lowe, CEO of Mission Health and Mission Hospital, said, “We are honored to be recognized as the top hospital in North Carolina. This achievement reflects the dedication of our physicians, nurses and entire healthcare team who work tirelessly to provide high-quality, compassionate care to our patients every day.” Business North Carolina’s rankings are based on the following performance indicators: • Patient satisfaction • Infection rates • Readmission statistics • Mortality rates for common medical procedures After its story, the following were among the postings listed on News 13’s Comment Bubble: • TheOracle — “Who did this survey? That Iowa pollster who had Kamala up by... like... 7 points?” • GodIsLove — “Look at me — giving you another thumbs up.” • terraformis — “Mission has been on the list several times by Business NC. The ranking process is not much different than other awards, like J.D. Power. If you have the money, are willing to pay them for their endorsement, you’re on it and they will make sure their ‘surveys’ say what they need to. Just another way businesses fleece the public.” • JJDHS77 — “This is a joke!!! mission hospital is the worst hospital!!!” • AllenElaine — “Well you have to see who rated it. There was a another hospital few years ago that ranked in #1 spot for WNC. Turned out after going online and investigating it ,,it nothing to do with patients it was they purchased and completed Ruters software and training programs.” • DAnon — “Yeah OK sure. After an 8-hour wait in the ER for my wife to be placed in a room for a post-op complication, I drove her to WakeMed Raleigh at 1 AM, we called ahead and they had a room waiting. You’re trying to say y’all tied? HA!” • GoodBeer — “Impossible.” • J4Fun — “Bipartisan agreement on something! (That there is no way Hell).” • Panthers70 — “There’s no way. Have they lost their mind?? It’s the worst hospital ever.” • NeilDiamondFan1 — “Yeah, right. The only thing worse then their care is their billing.”



