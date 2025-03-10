Wha-a-a-t? Forbes names Asheville a top 12 world destination for 2025

Twitter From Staff Reports In what was — perhaps — a surprise to many, Asheville was included on the 2025 Forbes Travel Guide list of top 12 destinations for 2025. Indeed, the Forbes writers “believe that travelers this year are looking for ‘unique, enriching travel experiences that prioritize personal well-being and connection with nature,’” the Asheville Citizen Times reported on Feb. 21. “The annual list features worldwide locations from Australia to Asheville and beyond.” Further, the newspaper stated, “It isn’t the first time that Asheville has made a prestigious list of travel destinations, even following Tropical Storm Helene’s devastating effects on the Western North Carolina region. Previously, the city was ranked among the top 20 in The New York Times’ list of 100 travel destinations for 2025.” First and foremost, Forbes Travel Guide acknowledged Helene’s $53 billion in damages across North Carolina. “Though it will take years for the state to recover, writers reminded the public that tourism is welcome in the WNC region once again,” the ACT noted. “Not only that, it’s needed to help with recovery efforts.” Forbes Travel Guide mentioned the following Asheville destinations: • Downtown Asheville, including shops, restaurants, galleries and art studios. • “Bountiful breweries,” including Highland Brewing Company and Archetype Brewing. • The town’s “most-famous attraction, the 8,000-acre, castle-like Biltmore Estate, and its Four-Star inn.” • Hiking, biking or driving the Blue Ridge Parkway. Writers reminded tourists to double-check which areas of the parkway have reopened following Helene. Following is the 2025 Forbes Travel Guide list of the top 12 destinations for 2025 — and they were listed in no particular order: • New Orleans • Bhutan • Monaco • Athens Riviera, Greece • Asheville, North Carolina • Amsterdam • Longboat Key, Florida • Morocco • Santa Monica, California • Sumba, Indonesia • The Maldives • Brisbane, Australia