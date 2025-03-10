From Staff Reports

Mission Health in Asheville “has terminated one employee and launched an investigation following the discovery of a deceased patient in a hospital bathroom,” a Mission spokesperson confirmed, according to a Feb. 25 report by Asheville television station WLOS News 13.

“A Mission Hospital employee initially reported the incident to News 13,” the television station stated.

Meanwhile, AI Overview noted, “A patient in the bathroom of Mission Hospital’s emergency department in Asheville, North Carolina died after waiting 12–15 minutes for help. The patient pulled a call bell, but no one responded until a triage nurse found him dead.”

In response to inquiries, Mission Health on Feb. 25 provided the Daily Planet with the following statement acknowledging the situation:

“The sudden death of a patient is devastating, and we grieve whenever there is a loss of life.

“We realize there are many questions that need to be answered, and we are examining every aspect of this incident.

“Our investigation indicates that certain staff who had been trained did not follow hospital protocols.

“We have terminated one individual and have reported to the appropriate agencies.

“We are working diligently to address any additional issues that are identified during the course of our investigation.

“We appreciate our physicians, nurses and colleagues who continue to provide safe and compassionate care to all patients who come to Mission Hospital.”

The investigation is ongoing as the hospital seeks further information on the circumstances surrounding the patient’s death.

Among the postings included in News 13’s “Comment Bubble” appearing after its story was the following:

• MrBones — “‘‘Nurses Raise Staffing Concerns’ ... Several nurses indicated that the ED was overcrowded and understaffed on the night of the incident. This situation may have contributed to the delayed response to the patient’s call for assistance.

“Blue Ridge Public Radio has more details, check out their coverage as well. Basically the exact worst case scenario that nurses have been warning about since HCA took over. You can’t blame the union for an understaffed hospital. They want more staff, it’s HCA that wants payroll to be less so the shareholders & CEO can keep more.”