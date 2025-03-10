Asheville city manager makes public she will retire on December 5

Twitter From Staff Reports Asheville City Manager Debra Campbell has officially announced she will retire from her position after work on Dec. 5. Campbell formally confirmed her retirement from her position in a letter sent to Mayor Esther Manheimer and Asheville City Council members on Feb. 18. In her letter, Campbell stated the following: "Recognizing the substantial effort required for a recruitment process, and to ensure transparency and ample planning time, while my contract offers another two-year renewal term at the end of this year, I am formally announcing my retirement as City Manager of Asheville, effective Friday, December 5, 2025.” Campbell was appointed Asheville’s city manager in 2018 under an initial five-year contract that concluded in December 2023, and automatically renewed for the next two years. In her letter, she expressed her loyalty and commitment to the City of Asheville for the rest of her time in this position as follows: "While there is much work to be done, particularly concerning the recovery efforts following Tropical Storm Helene, I am fully dedicated and committed to leading these efforts for the remainder of my tenure. My focus will be on ensuring that the initial phase of our recovery is robust and solid groundwork is established.” Campbell closed the letter by conveying her “sincere gratitude” for the opportunity to serve as city manager. “It has been a privilege to work alongside all of you, and I look forward to continuing our collaboration over the next 10 months as we work towards beginning the process of building back better,” she wrote. Meanwhile, in News 13’s “Comment Bubble” appearing after its story, among the postings were the following: • Royalwulff — “Campbell's low-key leadership style got her rewarded with an annual 2023 salary of $254,829, including an annual automobile allowance of $6,000, a $15,000 relocation reimbursement and 104 hours of vacation. Ridiculous! No public servant deserves that kind of pay!! DOGE IT ALL!” • WAVLNATIVE — “Maybe DOGE is the reason for the retirement! She saw the writing on the wall and the last of a blank check for her to fill out which was probably the hardest thing she had to do in her job.Our tax dollars funded her with these perks and people are upset with Trump and Musk for uncovering these kinds of waste? If so, you can stay upset!” • EnkaCandler — “Gee I wonder how many pictures the staff sifted through to find her behind a microphone. As city manager she was practically a ghost. Bring on the next DEI hire to replace her.” • Jhhotwire — “Debra who????? The highlight of her career is her resignation.” • Qualityoil1 — “Just like the rest of the poor leadership in this town. They all need to resign.” • Crankyelbow — “Thx for the remedial briefings and useless updates... “Nothing was ‘managed’ except the feelings of the far left Demographic worshippers. “When the city was booming we could have been far far ahead of where we are now... “Instead we have the absolutely useless bike lane on coxe and fresh public housing for drug lords and drug addicts alike...” • EHemingway — “A $250K per year DEI hired soon to be replaced with another overpaid DEI hire.” • WAVLNATIVE — “Dang!! $250K a year?? “No wonder all of the government workers are up in arms about Trump and Musk cleaning house! “$250k a year is a lot to do absolutely nothing!” • TheOracle — “Incompetence on full display with this one. Happy Trails and thanks for stealing a paycheck. “ • WindRidge — “She was on the defund the police squad. “Tourist income is now in the red, good job.” • mrniceguy — “Frist time i’ve heard of her but judging asheville i would say she was not good at her job.” • Native68 — “Never happen.” • WNCWatchdog — “She was a joke! Out with the DEI, onward with DOGE!” • IreneB — “That would surely benefit the City of Asheville, but it will never happen. The left is imbedded here, unfortunately. DEI, WOKE, Reparations, stabbing of tourists and dogs, LBGTXYZMQ flags more meaningful than the American flag, juveniles being killed and doing the killings, hugs to the homeless, degradation of the police and ICE, having to teach English to students before the entire classroom can actually learn at grade-level. This is what the residents of Asheville want and vote for. Sad, but true.”