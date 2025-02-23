Rep. Edwards lambasts sheriff, saying he can’t choose laws to enforce

Twitter From Staff Reports WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-Flat Rock, on Feb. 7 released a highly critical response to a Western North Carolina sheriff’s statement on ICE raids at churches and schools within the community, Greemville, S.C.-based television station FOX Carolina reported on Feb. 7 To that end, Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller recently stated the sheriff’s office will not be partnering with ICE to help enforce the new immigration laws beyond following HB10. Edwards said President Donald J. Trump made it clear that the criminal element needs to be removed from the United States. The following is Edwards’ statement: “The president has made it clear that it is the criminal element that needs to be removed from our country. I’ve heard no reports of gang members, terrorists, or murderers embedding themselves in Buncombe County schools that would necessitate a visit from ICE. “But let’s be clear, it is not up to any county sheriff to pick from a menu of only the laws they choose to enforce. Those who think the laws do not apply to them have created the very chaos that has is threatening the safety of our neighbors. All law enforcement have taken a sworn oath to uphold our laws and Constitution. Federal and state laws indisputably trump the wishes of those who rather not enforce them.” FOX Carolina noted that Miller released a statement on Feb. 7 in reference to ICE raids at churches and schools within the community. Miller said that the sheriff’s office will not be partnering with ICE to help enforce federal immigration laws beyond following HB10, which is only after someone has committed a crime.' “The sheriff said because he has deputies positioned in schools as School Resource Officers, his stance is 'clear and strong' that immigration enforcement is not allowed on school campuses unless forced through a valid court order,” FOX Carolina noted. The folliwing is the sheriff’s Feb. 7 statement in its entirety: “As the Sheriff, I am not in charge of operating the churches or schools within this community but I am elected to ensure the safety and security of ALL the residents in Buncombe county. WE are a community of WE and because I have deputies positioned in schools as School Resource Officers, my stance is clear and strong that immigration enforcement is not allowed on our school campuses unless forced through a valid court order. “I have repeatedly spoken out against cooperation with ICE, saying federal immigration law is not the responsibility of local officers and damages law enforcement’s trust within the immigrant community. I also indicated in the past that I would not comply with just an ICE ‘detainer’ to hold undocumented immigrants taken into custody, however the passing of HB10 amended that compliance to involve the issuance of both a detainer and an administrative warrant in order to hold someone undocumented in custody for up to 48 hours. As much as I have constitutional concerns about holding someone who is able and willing to post bond and subsequently be released, I do not make the laws, I only enforce the laws. “The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) will not be partnering with ICE to help enforce federal immigration laws beyond following HB10 which is only after someone has committed a crime. BCSO deputies will not be arresting and detaining persons to solely investigate immigration status in the absence of probable cause of an independent crime, that is racially profiling and unconstitutional.”

