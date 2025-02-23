Sec’y Noem assesses Helene recovery in Asheville, speaks with survivors, vows to give support needed

Twitter From Staff Reports The secretary of U.S. Homeland Security stopped in Asheville on Feb. 8 “to get an update on water and recovery efforts and to follow up on families recovering through the FEMA program,” Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on Feb. 10. “Former South Dakota governor and current head of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem arrived in the Carolinas early Saturday morning to meet with Helene survivors and volunteers from Samaritan’s Purse and tour Swannanoa, one of the hardest-hit areas in the mountains,” New 13 noted. In a speech while in the area, Noem said, “Hurricane Helene was one of the worst natural disasters this country has ever experienced. Over a hundred people lost their lives. We saw over seventy-three hundred homes destroyed.” News 13 added, “Noem described her experience speaking with survivors as ‘powerful’ and ‘inspirational,’ though one resident, Wanda Robinson, explicitly shared her experience with Helene with the secretary.” Robinson told Noem, “When the flood came, my son-in-law came over and got us, and we went to their house. My son-in-law went to the back of the house and got his boat, and we got into the boat — the water got up to their floorboards and was coming to their vents.” Next 13 added, “Wanda said her biggest struggle following the storm was FEMA paperwork.” To that end, Robinson said, “We still need help; there still needs things to be done.FEMA failed to answer nearly half of the people asking for assistance.” In response, the TV station noted, “Noem vowed to assist in the rebuilding process and to offer the support needed, which she says is vital as the state works toward recovery.” Specifically, Noem said, “President Trump has committed, and I’m committed with him, to bring FEMA to the 21st century. He has set up a takes force that will go forward and address how we can better improve FEMA; perhaps it’s going to be eliminating what FEMA is at a federal level and giving the dollars to the state so that they can deploy that, this task force will be looking at all those opportunities. For the community of Asheville and Swannanoa, thank you for letting me be here today.” After News 13’s story, the following were among the responses listed on its “comment bubble:” • WLB292 -— “And the Mayor can’t redirect any cash to her woke sputtering City Govt.” • jbbost — “Trump made a big deal, said he was gonna help, and then the best Republicans could do was half what we asked for. She can take her fake face back to the Dakotas and help control the pet population for all I care.” • SuperSot — “So, Trump has control of funds in NC or just the federal funds?” • RonaldReagan — “So she didn’t actually promise any aid or help at all. Did she murder anyone’s puppy while she was here?” • MFranklin — “Hide your dogs!!!” • Iamdeplorable — “NY Post is reporting today (Feb. 10) that FEMA illegally transferred $59 million bucks to NYC hotels housing illegal aliens. This payment happened last week. Last week.”

