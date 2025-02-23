EPA Administrator Zeldin talks riverfront debris, pollution, businesses during 1st Asheville visit

From Staff Reports

In his first visit on Feb. 7 to Asheville since being confirmed, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin “said his office is focusing on making the ‘air, land, water safer and healthier and cleaner’ in Western North Carolina, but it would not pursue regulating businesses or buildings that are placed in the floodplain that contributed to the pollution of local waterways after Tropical Storm Helene hit in September,” the Asheville Citizen Times reported on Feb. 10.

“Zeldin’s visit to the River Arts District capped off a busy week for the newly confirmed EPA administrator,” the ACT noted.

“On Feb. 3, Zeldin visited East Palestine, Ohio, where a massive toxic train derailment forced evacuations in 2023, and then Zeldin visited the Palisades in Los Angeles, where wildfires rapidly spread in early 2025, burning over 37,000 acres and killing at least 29, before traveling to Asheville,” the ACT reported.





The newspaper added, “In Western North Carolina, the EPA’s role is primarily responding to oil spills and damaged wastewater treatment facilities, Zeldin said. Both could pose long-term challenges and discussions about where local cities and towns place public and private resources, along with how they’ll recover those resources. “In a December report from the Office of State Budget and Management, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality identified up to 400 facilities located in the 500-year floodplain that ‘likely experienced moderate to significant flood damage including underground storage tanks, oil pollution, hazardous waste and abandoned containers.’





“The OSBM set the cost estimate to remove stream debris, stabilize stream banks and restore streams at $431 million.



