A second candidate announces for HCRP chair; Christian Reagan says he may run again; ‘vet’ Plan of Organization to ensure unity, Egolf urges

Twitter By JOHN NORTH This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

HENDERSONVILLE — Prior to the meeting’s keynote address by self-billed “conservative journalist” Bill Robinson, a hightlight during the regular portion of the program was the emergence of Chelsea Walsh as yet another declared candidate for the chairmanship of the Henderson County Republican Party during the breakfast meeting of the Henderson County Republican Men’s Club on Feb. 8 at American Legion Post 77 here. (A separate story on Robinson’s presentation appears elsewherre in this edition.) More than 50 people attended the meeting. What’s more, the Men’s Club had 59 paid members as of the Feb. 8 meeting, its President Bruce Hatfield told the crowd. Walsh, who did not attend, instead sent spokesman Doug Moon to officially announce her candidacy and to address the Men’s Club on her behalf. She missed the meeting because she was with her son in Winston-Salem, where he is competing in the state wrestling championship, Hatfield noted. Next, the other announced candidate, Greg Beam, once again addressed the club on his aspirations to be the HCRP chairman. (The HCRP is billed as Western North Carolina’s largest and most prominent Republican organization.) Another highlight was a drop-in visit — and speech — by Christian Reagan, a Hayesville Republican (and an enthusiast for the conservative ideas of the late Ronald Reagan). Christian Reagan ran unsuccessfully against U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-Flat Rock, in the Republican primary on March 5, 2024. During the Men’s Club meeting, Reagan indicated that he might be interested in running for office — again. Hatfield opened the meeting by recognizing elected officials in attendance, including Reagan. He then noted that the HCRP convention will be held at March 29 at Point Lookout Vineyards in Edneyville. He recommended that everyone “register in advance (via the internet) to save money.” (In a recent interview, current HCRP President Brett Callaway told the Daily Planet that he does not plan to seek re-election. He also told the newspaper that the convention prbably will open about 1:30 p.m. March 29 at PLV.) Next, Moon, Walsh’s spokesman, read from a statement from the candidate as follows: “Republicans have always been known as the big-tent party… It’s time for us to continue to grow and be the unified group we have been... In 2025, I have a vision of having even more events. It’s important that we have a seat at the table... My primary focus behind the scenes has been our seniors and economic problems... I’d like to maintain the momentum.... I’d like to draw voters of all demographics....” Following the speech on behalf of Walsh, Hatfield told the attendees, “We (the Men’s Club) don’t endorse primary candidates, but we do endorse elected officials.” He then called on Beam to speak. Beam stood up and asserted, “I think we need to grow the party... The Democrats have volunteers for every two-hour shift” at the polls, in contrast to a more limited effort by HCRP members. Regarding the efforts he has seen by local Dems, Beam stated, “It really was amazing. We need that (Democratic) same kind of energy and enthusiasm here (among Republicans).” As for people from other areas jamming into Henderson County, Beam said, “We can’t stop them from moving in, but we can recruit them” to the HCRP. “God willing, we will take the party to new heights.” Next, Hatfield called on Reagan, who told the crowd that he was at the meeting “to hear my good friend Bill Robinson speak… I had been saying for a long time that 2024 was the last hope for the country… That tyranny was on the horizon... “We all came together as Americans. We recognized that we have a problem… And we all came together. I’m so proud of what (President) Donald Trump is doing in Washington... All we can do now is to pray and vote for those doing what’s needed to keep our American way of life....” Reagan added, “As we were growing up, many of us were very poor. As I grew up, this country gave me the opportunity” to rise from poverty to prosperity. “I know a lot of you guys have the same background as me... We live in the greatest country in the world and we live in paradise... I’m looking forward to hearing my friend Bill (Robinson).” At that point, Hatfield asserted, “By the way, (U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security) Kristi Noem is in Asheville today, helping Helene victims... I don’t ever remember (ex-President) Joe Biden doing that.” Someone in the crowd quipped, “Joe doesn’t either!” triggering much laughter from the Men’s Club meeting attendees. At that point Joe Guy said, “Our Plan of Organization has been approved. They looked at it in terms of our state plan. Hopefully, we can just pass it at the HCGOP convention… Probably we’ll send it out in two weeks.” As for the proposed Plan of Organization, Henderson Commissioner Jay Egolf said, “Let’s get this ‘vetted’ beforehand… Get the ‘bugs’ worked out... If there are problems, let’s get it worked out (in advance), so we’re all together when it’s ‘showtime!’”