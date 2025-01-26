APD investigates two drive-by shootings in residential areas, suspect still at large

From Staff Reports

The Asheville Police Department is investigating two drive-by shootings, resulting in one person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to an APD press release on Jan. 17.

The two shootings involved a person who fired multiple rounds in a residential area twice on the night of Jan. 16, the release stated.

In the first incident, officers responded to reports of a gun discharge around 11:38 p.m. at the Maple Crest Apartments, located on Lee Garden Lane, the release noted, adding that upon arrival, officers reported that the suspect had fled the scene.

Later, while canvassing the area, officers located eight shell casings from two different caliber guns, but no property damage, the release stated.

The second incident occurred shortly after the first at about 12:09 a.m. Jan. 17 near the 100 block of Edgewood Drive, where officers then responded to reports of a gunshot wound, the release noted.

Upon arrival, the suspect had fled the scene, but, again, while canvassing the area, officers located multiple bullet casings in the street and damage to the home — and a nearby vehicle, according to the release.

Officers located a victim inside the home who had been shot in the lower leg. The victim then was then transported to Mission Hospital, where his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

The release said that another occupant suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

APD detectives are asking for the public's help in locating and identifying a suspect.








