Buncombe County initiates a hiring freeze, impacting dozens of positions

From Staff Reports

Buncombe County leaders “have implemented a hiring freeze across most departments, citing reduced revenues,” Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on Jan. 10.

County government officials revealed the hiring freeze on Jan. 10, in a press release detailing changes to the public library schedule due to “staffing shortfalls and anticipated budget restrictions,” News 13 added.

Communications and Public Engagement Director Lilian Govus confirmed with News 13 that the hiring freeze was countywide and affected about 80 positions. “Govus said life-safety positions, such as 911 and EMS, were exempt from the freeze,” the TV station noted.

Regarding library schedules, the release said the most-used locations will remain on their current schedule, while other locations will reduce operating hours by “one or two days per week.”

In a written statement, Library Director Jason Hyatt stated, “Despite unprecedented challenges facing Buncombe County in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene, we are still able to operate all 12 Buncombe County Public Libraries with a partially modified schedule.

Hyatt added, “We have heard from our community that they want our libraries to maintain their current footprint, and this schedule was developed with staff input and data. We would obviously prefer to expand offerings, but we have prioritized our patrons while allowing opportunity for library staff to focus on core departmental functions, such as youth services, program planning, community outreach and collection development.”

Beginning on Jan. 25, the Swannanoa Library will reopen, but all Buncombe County Public Libraries will operate on a modified schedule due to storm-related budgetary impacts, the release stated. “Despite changes, each library branch will continue offering youth services and early literacy programs”

Manwhile, Assistant County Manager Tim Love stated in the release, “As Buncombe County shifts priorities from emergency response to recovery, it is vitally important to maintain our cultural assets, while balancing fiscal responsibility....”