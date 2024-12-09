Samaritan’s Purse unveils free home rebuild program for Helene victims ‘s

From Staff Reports

BOONE — Samaritan’s Purse is launching its new Hurricane Helene Rebuild Program in the aftermath of Helene, the nonprofit Christian organization announced on Nov. 26, according to Asheville television station WLOS (News 13).

The organization, which travels the country providing aid where needed, noted that it is now taking applications to rebuild homes for those in need in Western North Carolina because of damage from Helene, News 13 reported on Nov. 29.

Samaritan’s Purse noted that its cost-free services include the following:

• Manufactured home replacements

• Repairs to stick-built homes

• New stick-built home construction

• Furniture assistance

• Church grants

The nonprofit stated that it is serving Western North Carolina homeowners in the counties of Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Madison, Mitchell, Yancey and Watauga, as well as Johnson County in neighboring Tennessee.

Those who wish to apply — or know someone who lost their home due to Helene — may contact Samaritan’s Purse by calling (828) 588-4663, or by emailing This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

Samaritan’s Purse, which was founded by Asheville native Franklin Graham (who is its president and CEO), bills itself as “a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world.”