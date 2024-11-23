Holiday Jamboree set Nov. 23 in downtown Asheville, replacing annual Holiday Parade

From Staff Reports

This year, Asheville’s Annual Holiday Parade “will take on a fresh twist as it transforms into a vibrant Holiday Jamboree” in Pack Square Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23, according to a Nov. 11 press release from the Asheville Downtown Association

Produced by the ADA with the City of Asheville, the Jamboree is billed as “a family-friendly celebration of holiday cheer and community spirit, happening...

“The Holiday Jamboree will bring the community together with crafts, games, and fun activities for all ages. Stroll through the festive Holiday Market, featuring local artists and retailers, and savor delicious food and drink from popular food trucks and beverage vendors.”

Holiday Jamboree highlights are the following:

• 11 a.m.-3 p.m.— Festive performances from community groups on the Pack Square stage

• 11 a.m.-3 p.m. — Free photos with Santa,

• 11 a.m.-5 p.m. — Holiday Market featuring unique gifts, crafts and goodies

• DJ Phantom Pantone “will keep the holiday spirit alive with great tunes,” the release stated.

• U LEAF STAGE Performances by local musicians all day at Pack Square Plaza

“Plus, the Holiday Jamboree offers an opportunity to celebrate Asheville’s local heroes. Mayor Esther Manheimer will serve as grand marshal, honoring our city’s first responders, civil servants and volunteers who have shown incredible dedication to the community, “ the release stated.