Asheville Daily Planet
RSS Facebook
2 incumbents, 1 newcomer snag Asheville council seats
Saturday, 23 November 2024 14:28

From Staff Reports 

In a six-candidate race for three open seats on Asheville City Council on Nov. 5, the winners were (in vote order) incumbents Sage Turner and Kim Roney and newcomer Bo Hess.

The top vote-getter, Turner, 46, is a finance and project manager.

Roney, 42, is a music educator and a small-business owner.

Turner and Roney were each first elected to council in 2020.

The third and final winner of an Ashevlile council seat, Hess, 41, is a licensed psychotherapist, licensed clinical addiction specialist, and psychiatric social worker.

He previously ran unsuccessfully in a crowded field in the 2022 Democratic primary for the 11th Congressional District seat.

Also of note, the only avowed political conservative in the race, Charles “CJ” Domingo finished last in the field of six.

The final certified vote tally for Asheville council is as follows:

• Sage Turner, 27,949 votes, 22.84 percent

• Kim Roney, 25,736 votes, 21.03 percent

• Roberto “Bo” Hess, 24,188 votes, 19.7 percent

• Kevan Frazier, 18,990 votes, 15.52 percent

• Tod Leaven, 14,975 votes, 12.24 percent

• Charles “CJ” Domingo, 10,051 votes 8.21 perccnt.
 



 


contact | home

Copyright ©2005-2015 Star Fleet Communications

224 Broadway St., Asheville, NC 28801 | P.O. Box 8490, Asheville, NC 28814
phone (828) 252-6565 | fax (828) 252-6567

a Cube Creative Design site