2 incumbents, 1 newcomer snag Asheville council seats

From Staff Reports

In a six-candidate race for three open seats on Asheville City Council on Nov. 5, the winners were (in vote order) incumbents Sage Turner and Kim Roney and newcomer Bo Hess.

The top vote-getter, Turner, 46, is a finance and project manager.

Roney, 42, is a music educator and a small-business owner.

Turner and Roney were each first elected to council in 2020.

The third and final winner of an Ashevlile council seat, Hess, 41, is a licensed psychotherapist, licensed clinical addiction specialist, and psychiatric social worker.

He previously ran unsuccessfully in a crowded field in the 2022 Democratic primary for the 11th Congressional District seat.

Also of note, the only avowed political conservative in the race, Charles “CJ” Domingo finished last in the field of six.

The final certified vote tally for Asheville council is as follows:

• Sage Turner, 27,949 votes, 22.84 percent

• Kim Roney, 25,736 votes, 21.03 percent

• Roberto “Bo” Hess, 24,188 votes, 19.7 percent

• Kevan Frazier, 18,990 votes, 15.52 percent

• Tod Leaven, 14,975 votes, 12.24 percent

• Charles “CJ” Domingo, 10,051 votes 8.21 perccnt.