The Fitzgerald (new event venue) in downtown Tryon? Bedazzling

From Staff Reports

TRYON — An invitation-only showcase event held early evening Nov. 13 to allow guests to view — and experience — what is billed as “Tryon’s newest event venue,” The Fitzgerald, drew dozens of guests who appeared to enjoy the event and admire the sleek facility.

Featured were cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and dancing (or just listening) to the generally classic rock music performed by the Masci Family Band.

The Fitzgerald, a new art-deco-inspired event venue, is located at 69 Pacolet St., in the heart of downtown, next ot the Post Office. “Its Gatsby-inspired decor will transport you right back to the gilded age!” a promotion stated. “Let the Fitzgerald transport you to an era of glamour and sophistication.”

Another promotion stated, “Step into the opulence of the Art Deco era, inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald.”

(“In early 1935, Scott and his daughter, Scottie, traveled to Tryon for several weeks,” AI Overview noted. “Scott holed up at the Oak Hall Hotel to write, and possibly to convalesce from a bout of tuberculosis, while family friends watched young Scottie. He returned to Oak Hall for an extended stay in 1937, his final long-term stay in WNC.”

The Fitzgerald, which opened in August, bills itself as being able to host gatherings that are intimate (as few as 10 people) to grand celebrations (up to 400 people).”