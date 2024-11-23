Daycare center must close Dec. 31, as church shifts focus to homeless people

From Staff Reports

EAST FLAT ROCK— The announcement by Hope United Methodist Church of its intention to evict a daycare center that leases its space has “dismayed” leaders of the center, the Hendersonville Lightning reported on Nov. 13.

“I’m overwhelmed,” the Lightning quoted Terry Maybin, the director of Tomorrow’s Hope Daycare, as saying about the church’s decision. “There’s no daycare spaces in Henderson County. Where are all these children going to go? I mean, ‘Merry Christmas!’”

Meanwhile, Maybin and daycare board Chairwoman Gale Hoots stated in a letter to the center’s parents, dated Nov, 4, that they had received a certified letter from the church announcing that it was terminating the Tomorrow’s Hope lease at 5 p.m. Dec. 31.

The Lightning added, “Parents had been preparing to find new slots for their children by next August because Tomorrow’s Hope had decided last March that it would close then. The new date came as a shock to parents of the daycare’s kids.” (The center now serves 32 children.)

What’s more, the newspaper quoted Hoots describing the eviction notice as “not in keeping with Christian principles... There is almost a threatening tone. It’s mean-spirited. It’s just a slap in the face and we don’t know why it was done.”

Contacted by the Lightning, Hope UMC minister Danielle Hammett reportedly said the church’s community board, with support from church’s congregation, voted unanimously to end the relationship with the daycare.

Also, a daycare center letter in March told parents that the church intends — instead — to expand services to homeless people on the property.