Daily Planet’s Hendersonville edition debuts with this issue

From Staff Reports

HENDERSONVILLE — Based on reader and advertiser demand, the Daily Planet, beginning with this issue, has launched a Hendersonville print edition of its biweekly (every other Wednesday) newspaper.

The Asheville edition of the Daily Planet has been circulating in Hendersonville and the surrounding area since its founding — and earlier this year, the newspaper expanded , with the Upstate Daily Planet, to many other cities and towns in the Upstate, including Landrum, Travelers Rest, Greer, Duncan, Lyman, Mauldin, Simpsonville and Fountain Inn.

What’s more, the Daily Planet plans to continue increasing its Hendersonville print edition distribution area.

The Hendersonville Daily Planet will offer a front page and jump page(s) featuring news from Henderssonville, as well as Henderson County, Polk County and Rutherford County.