Hendersonville council becomes all-female

From Staff Reports

HENDERSONVILLE — Hendersonville City Council became all-female on Nov. 5 when newcomer Gina Baxter, with 47 percent of the vote, joined incumbents Jennifer Hensley and Lyndsey Simpson in election victories.

More specifically, Baxter won 3,301 regular votes — as well as 112 write-in votes, or 0.87 percent.

Baxter defeated Colby Coren and Lynne Elizabeth Williams in the race for council’s at-large seat. Baxter will serve two years, as she is replacing Jeff Miller, who decided not to run.

Meanwhile, Hensley, won 5,149 votes, or 40.02 percent; while Simpson, collected 4,357 votes, or 33.86 percent. Each will serve four-year terms.

Baxter, Hensley and Simpson will join Mayor Barbara Volk and Melinda Lowrance on council.

The Hendersonville Lightning noted that, as recently as 2019, Hendersonville council included four men and one woman — the mayor.