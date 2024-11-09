Trump wins presidential election

Twitter From Staff Reports Former President Donald Trump has been declared the winner of the U.S. presidential election, although he final tally for the General Election on Nov. 5 is widely expected to take several days. As a result, instead of holding the newspaper for the results late Nov. 5, the Daily Planet went with its usual schedule, going to press on Nov. 4 for its Nov. 6 edition. The newspaper will include the complete election results — if available by then — in its next edition (Nov. 20) that goes to press early Nov. 18. To that end, the website TheHill.com noted the following on Oct. 28: “Voters may not have to wait quite as long after Election Day as four years ago to know whom the next president will be. “The public needed to wait almost five days in 2020 before most major news outlets could issue a projection, the longest they had to wait since the infamous 2000 election. “One main reason was a historic increase in mail-in voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic that several key states weren’t prepared to handle quickly. “But experts say some changes in state policies since then and an expected drop in mail-ins this year should speed the process up, even if the final result isn’t known on Election Night. “‘Things will be different this year,’ Quinn Yeargain, an associate professor of law at Michigan State University, was quoted as saying by TheHill.com. ‘It may not be as quick as 2022. Famous last words I suppose, but I would be surprised if the process took as long as it did in 2020.’”