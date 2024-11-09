Annual tree-raising at Biltmore Estate lights up Asheville

From Staff Reports

Biltmore Estate’s annual tree-raising ceremony on Oct. 30 provided a sparkling signal that the historic home and surrounding estate of George W. Vanderbilt in Asheville would be opening on Nov. 2 for the holidays — more than a month after Tropical Storm Helene’s wrath left the area looking like a war zone.

“On Oct. 30, Biltmore media, employees and special guests ― including a Hallmark Christmas movie star (Kristoffer Polaha) ― gathered in front of Biltmore House to witness the 28-feet-tall Fraser fir tree be carried and erected in the Banquet Room where it would be decorated for the season,” the Asheville Citizen Times reported on Oct. 31. (The tree was supplied by Andrews Nursery in Newland)





The ACT added, “The occasion was bittersweet as the estate has been closed since the catastrophic storm hit Western North Carolina on Sept. 27, leaving a wake of destruction including damage to the 8,000-acre property and historic Biltmore Village."





What’s more, following its 36-day closure, the estate resumed operations on Nov. 2 with its popular Christmas at Biltmore program. “The holiday season has been the busiest season for the tourism destination and attracts visitors worldwide,” the ACT noted.





Biltmore Estate’s reopening is important to the local economy, said Chase Pickering, vice president of Biltmore House Guest Experience and Operations and great-great-grandson of George and Edith Vanderbilt.





“There are some places that are not welcome to visitors in our community, but we know that Western North Carolina relies on tourism and there are many, many places where guests can feel welcome this holiday season and Biltmore wants to be one of those,” the ACT quoted Pickering as saying.



