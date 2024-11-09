Mauldin to build 10K-seat stadium for $80M to $100M

Twitter From Staff Reports MAULDIN, S.C. — The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club and Greenville Liberty Soccer Club, along with the City of Mauldin, announced plans on Oct. 30 to build a 10,000-seat multi-use sports and entertainment stadium as part of a development agreement with Hughes Investments at BridgeWay Station. “As the permanent home for Greenville Triumph and Liberty, the stadium will serve as a hub for professional and youth sports while also hosting field sports such as lacrosse, rugby and football and a venue for concerts, festivals and various community events,” a press release stated. “Estimated to cost between $80 million and $100 million, the stadium is expected to break ground in early 2025. With a planned opening in 2026, the new multi-use sports and entertainment stadium will be poised to celebrate the excitement of the FIFA World Cup coming to North America that summer when soccer fans across the region gear up for one of the world’s most anticipated sporting events. “This project marks a significant step forward in positioning Mauldin and the greater Greenville area as a premier destination for sports tourism and community gatherings in South Carolina,” the release added. Current project partners include Greenville Pro Soccer, the ownership group of the Triumph and Liberty; the state of South Carolina; and the City of Mauldin. The release quoted Joe Erwin, chairman of Greenville Triumph SC and Greenville Liberty SC, as saying, “This stadium represents the next chapter for our clubs. We’ve always envisioned a home that would not only serve as a place for soccer matches, but as a gathering point for the entire community to enjoy an array of field sports, concerts and community events.” Based in Greenville, S.C., the Greenville Triumph SC fields a men’s professional soccer club completing its sixth season in USL League One. The Greenville Liberty, a women’s pre-professional team, played its inaugural season in the USL W League in 2022 and recently completed its third season. The release noted that “to advance its mission to support youth soccer, the Greenville Triumph SC partnered with Special Olympics South Carolina to and launched a Unified Soccer Team this year, featuring a blend of players with intellectual disabilities and peer partners. In addition, the Greenville Triumph Soccer Club brings together youth soccer players from clubs and organizations across the region to form U20 boys and girls all-star teams representing Upstate South Carolina, Triumph and Liberty in the USL Academy League.” Erwin added, “The support of our fans has been incredible throughout this journey, and we are thrilled to give them a venue of which they can be proud.” The announcement was made at an event on the plaza of BridgeWay Station, where Mauldin Mayor Terry Merritt called it a historic day for the City of Mauldin. “Our city has experienced tremendous growth over the last several years, and this stadium is another example of how we’re investing in the future,” Merritt said. “It’s more than just a stadium—it’s a community asset that will bring people together for a variety of events, from sports to concerts and beyond. We are excited to see this project come to life and can’t wait to share it with the community.”

