Greer building $60M sports-events center

Twitter From Staff Reports GREER, S.C. — While Upstate South Carolina neighbor Mauldin just revealed plans to build an $80 million to $100 milllion stadium, Greer has been no slouch, as it annunced on Aug. 15 its own plans to build a new $60 million sports-events center “to help people who live there flex their muscles and stay active.” The City of Greer confirmed its $60 million sports and events center will be located on South Highway 14. No groundbreaking or opening date was immediately released. The facility is one of four projects the city said it will build through its $100 million ForGreer initiative. Regarding the sports-events center plan, Greer Mayor Rick Danner said in a press release, "The city has outgrown its current gyms and recreational facilities. "This new complex will give every child in Greer the opportunity to enjoy our programs instead of sitting on a waiting list. It will allow us to create new programs for children and adults in our community." Greenville television station WYFF 7 noted on Aug. 15, “The sports and events center will include basketball and volleyball courts, community rooms, an e-sports facility, and batting cages.“ Regional architectural firm McMillan Pazdan Smith will be designing the facility, officials said. “Greer officials said the city has acquired three parcels of land south of the South Highway 14/South Buncombe Road intersection where the new facility will be built. “Officials said the location was strategically selected because of its proximity to the main roads in Greer, I-85, and the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. The site will be easily accessible by people who live in Greer and visitors alike.” Meanwhile, Greer oficials stated that “the primary goal of the new sports and events center will be to provide for our own growing recreational and athletic programming," Further, City Administrator Andy Merriman stated in August: "We intend to complement our use by building a state-of-the-art facility that will provide a venue to host regional and national events, and in turn boost Greer’s economic growth through sports tourism dollars." WYFF added, “The ForGreer initiative will invest nearly $100 million into Greer over the next four years through crucial infrastructure, including the sports and events center, a public safety training facility, a fire station in the northern region of Greer, and an additional downtown parking garage.”

