Trump’s Oct. 21 visit to Asheville? To view Helene damage, give remarks to the press

From Staff Reports

Former U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled a visit to Asheville on Oct. 21 to tour the devastation of Helene, three weeks after the tropical storm ripped through the region.

Trump noted that he will visit Asheville to view the damage in the area left by the tropical storm and to deliver remarks to the press at noon Oct. 21, according to an Oct 18 press release.

“Trump’s visit comes just over three weeks until the presidential election, where he and Vice President Kamala Harris will battle over a handful of states, including North Carolina,” Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) noted in an Oct. 18 story.

“Parts of Asheville, along with much of Western North Carolina, were hit hard by the Sept. 28 storm. Catastrophic flooding and strong winds caused serious damage to power grids, water systems, and roadways.

“Nearly three weeks later, hundreds of roads remain impassable, including the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near the Tennessee state line. Asheville’s water system is still recovering and all customers remain under a water boil advisory.”