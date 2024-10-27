Byrnes High Marching Band snares contest’s top prize, topping decades-old rival Wando High after a decades-old rivalry

From Staff Reports

CONWAY — Following a decades-old rivalry, James F. Byrnes High School Marching Band (based in Duncan) placed first, beating Wando High School (based in Mount Pleasant) at the Bands of America Competition on Oct. 12 here.

Specifically, “for the first time in a quarter-century, an Upstate high school band is taking home the first-place trophy in a regional marching band competition,” Greenville-based television FoxCarolina reported on Oct. 14. Byrnes High competed against 26 other bands in Conway.

“For years, the school’s friendly rival of Wando has taken home first place,” the TV station noted. “Even with an incomplete show, due to a week of practices being cancelled after Hurricane Helene, Byrnes High School finally won the top prize.

On Oct. 13, the City of Duncan “honored the marching band with a parade,” FoxCarolina reported. “While returning home from the competition, the band buses were escorted by police and fire trucks to honor the students. Parents and band members expressed shock and gratitude over the win.”