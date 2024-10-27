Daylight Saving Time to end at 2 a.m. Nov. 3

From Staff Reports

Daylight saving time will end for the year on Nov. 3, when most Americans will “fall back” and gain an extra hour of sleep.

Specifically, at 2 a.m. Nov. 3 local time, clocks should be turned backward an hour to 1 a.m. standard time

Also of note, the return to standard time will lead to the shortest day of the year, which will be Dec. 21.

In the U.S., only Hawaii and most of Arizona do not observe DST.

Daylight saving time will return at 2 a.m. March 9, 2025.

DST was established as a legal requirement in the United States in 1966 by the Uniform Time Act.