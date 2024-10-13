Apocalyptic storm leaves WNC looking like a war zone. High wind, flooding of ‘biblical proportions’ leaves 72 dead, 200 missing, wreaks major damage in Buncombe

Twitter From Staff Reports Tropical Storm Helene pummeled Western North Carolina on the morning of Sept. 27, leaving it — reportedly — the worst-hit area in its path, with high winds and rain, resulting in massive flooding and downed trees, leading to destruction and death. Helene first made landfall near Perry, Fla., as a Category 4 hurricane around 11 p.m. Sept 26, and later was downgraded to a tropical storm as it whirled northward, reaching the Carolinas about 12 hours later. By the time Helene hit WNC, the many inches of rain it dumped on local communities was on already-saturated ground that had seen multiple inches of rain that week. The resulting flood has been dubbed as being of “biblical proportions.” In the aftermath, countless roads were rendered impassable because of flooding damage, along with toppled trees and a twisted mess of power lines. Also, many houses and businesses were damaged, if not destroyed. As of Oct. 3, the ever-rising death toll for Hurricane Helene was 214 people, out of which 115 deaths were tallied in North Carolina, including 72 deaths in Buncombe County. Elsewhere in the Southeast, the toll from Helene was as follows: South Carolina counted 41 deaths; Georgia 33; Florida, 19; Tennessee, 11; and Virginia, two. Hundreds remain missing in WNC (including more than 200 in Buncombe County) — and many more elsewhere. Millions of customers lost power and that often was coupled with water outages. Most water customers in Asheville remained without water service, although electricity had been restored to many in the city, as of Oct. 7. Also compounding difficulties for those in the area have been cellphone and internet outages, but those problems have abated. Asheville, the largest city in WNC (with a population nearing 100,000 people), recorded wind gusts from Helene of up to 46 mph, but was topped by several other WNC locales, including Fryingpan Mountain, just outside of Waynesville, at 78 mph; and Rutherford County, home to Lake Lure and Chimney Rock, which saw gusts of 55 mph. Some of the highest gusts of wind from Helene in the Carolinas were recorded at Mt. Mitchell in Yancey County, which reached 106 mph at one point. Mt. Mitchell, located about 35 miles from Black Mountain, is ranked as the highest peak (at 6,684 feet) east of the Mississippi River in the United States. As for precipitation totals from Sept. 24 to 28, Busick in Yancey County reportedly recorded the most rain in WNC at 30.78 inches.Among the other WNC localities (nearest Asheville) recording the most rain from Sept. 24 to 28 were Hendersonville, 21.96 inches; Mountain Home, 17.09 inches; Candler, 16.18 inches; Tryon, 15.78 inches; Mills River, 13.26 inches; and Swannanoa, 13.21 inches. As has been widely reported, President Joe Biden, who visited WNC on Oct. 2 for a fly-over, announced that he has dispatched 1,000 troops to reinforce the North Carolina National Guard with relief efforts. Reportedly, about 6,700 guardsmen are providing support to these different communities, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. The recent death toll attributed to Hurricane Helene makes it the fifth-deadliest hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. mainland since 1950 — and the deadliest since Katrina in 2005, according to USA Today. Regarding Celene and its impact, Corey Davis, an assistant state climatologist at the North Carolina State Climate Office, wrote the following on his climate blog on Sept. 30, under the headline of “Rapid Reaction: Historic Flooding Follows Helene in Western N.C.”: “Torrential rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Helene capped off three days of extreme, unrelenting precipitation, which left catastrophic flooding and unimaginable damage in our mountains and southern Foothills. “It was close to a worst-case scenario for Western North Carolina, as seemingly limitless tropical moisture, enhanced by interactions with the high terrain, yielded some of the highest rainfall totals — followed by some of the highest river levels, and the most severe flooding — ever observed across the region. “It’s no exaggeration to liken this to a (hurricane) Florence-level disaster for the mountains, since the apparent rarity of the rainfall amounts and the impacts they produced — including large stretches of highways underwater and a plea from the N.C. Department of Transportation that “all roads in Western N.C. should be considered closed” — were on par with eastern North Carolina’s worst hurricane from six years ago. “While the full extent of this event will take years to document — not to mention, to recover from — we can make an initial assessment of the factors that made for such extreme rainfall, the precipitation totals and other hazards, and how this storm compares with some of the worst for the mountains and for our state as a whole... “At 5 pm on Wednesday, September 25, Hurricane Helene was at Category-1 strength with its center just north of Cancun, Mexico, more than 500 miles and 30 hours away from its eventual landfall along the coast of Florida. “But it was already raining in Asheville by then, as a line of slow-moving showers along a stalled cold front — fed by tropical moisture from the fringes of Helene to the south – had set up from Atlanta through the southern Appalachians. “By midnight on Thursday (Sept. 26), the Asheville Airport totaled 4.09 inches, and streamflows were already running at daily record high levels in upstream, upslope parts of the French Broad River basin. “The rain continued all day on Thursday, as the frontal boundary had barely moved and Helene’s outer rain bands were closing in, adding even more moisture to the mix. More than nine inches fell that day across southern Yancey County... “As mountain streams became overrun with moisture, that water rushed down the rivers and into towns such as Asheville, all while the heaviest rain from Helene was just beginning to fall. The storm’s impacts were especially long-lasting because of its massive size. It developed in a high-humidity environment over the warm Gulf of Mexico, which let it grow and strengthen unimpeded....”



